Earth Science

Interrelation of the stagnant slab, Ontong Java Plateau, and intraplate volcanism as inferred from seismic tomography

By Masayuki Obayashi
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe investigated the seismological structure beneath the equatorial Melanesian region, where is tectonically unique because an immense oceanic plateau, a volcanic chain and subduction zones meet. We conducted a multi-frequency P-wave tomography using data collected from an approximately 2-year-long seismic experiment around the Ontong Java Plateau (OJP). High-velocity anomalies were revealed...

www.nature.com

