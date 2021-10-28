CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protected areas are not effective for the conservation of freshwater insects in Brazil

By Karina Dias-Silva
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelipe Ferraz Figueiredo MoreiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6692-03232,. Biodiversity conservation has faced many challenges, especially the conversion of natural areas that compete with use for agriculture, energy production and mineral extraction. This problem is further aggravated by lack of knowledge of the biodiversity that exists and the geographical distribution of different groups. The...

Washington Examiner

Brazil: A vision of low-carbon agriculture and environmental conservation

As we approach COP26 under the growing imperatives of sustainable development and climate action, the international community must make the most of the opportunity to ensure ambitious results in Glasgow and beyond. As a longtime champion of the environmental agenda and an agri-food powerhouse, Brazil stands ready to provide a positive contribution to collective efforts aimed at keeping the global temperature within the limits agreed upon in the Paris Agreement.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Toxicity thresholds of nine herbicides to coral symbionts (Symbiodiniaceae)

Over 30 herbicides have been detected in catchments and waters of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and their toxicity to key tropical species, including the coral endosymbiotic algae Symbiodiniaceae, is not generally considered in current water quality guideline values (WQGVs). Mutualistic symbionts of the family Symbiodiniaceae are essential for the survival of scleractinian corals. We tested the effects of nine GBR-relevant herbicides on photosynthetic efficiency (Î”F/Fm"²) and specific growth rate (SGR) over 14Â days of cultured coral endosymbiont Cladocopium goreaui (formerly Symbiodinium clade C1). All seven Photosystem II (PSII) herbicides tested inhibited Î”F/Fm"² and SGR, with toxicity thresholds for SGR ranging between 2.75 and 320Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (no effect concentration) and 2.54"“257Â Âµg Lâˆ’1 (EC10). There was a strong correlation between EC50s for Î”F/Fm"² and SGR for all PSII herbicides indicating that inhibition of Î”F/Fm"² can be considered a biologically relevant toxicity endpoint for PSII herbicides to this species. The non-PSII herbicides haloxyfop and imazapic did not affect Î”F/Fm"² or SGR at the highest concentrations tested. The inclusion of this toxicity data for Symbiodiniaceae will contribute to improving WQGVs to adequately inform risk assessments and the management of herbicides in tropical marine ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Drivers behind the summer 2010 wave train leading to Russian heatwave and Pakistan flooding

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 55 (2021) Cite this article. Summer 2010 saw two simultaneous extremes linked by an atmospheric wave train: a record-breaking heatwave in Russia and severe floods in Pakistan. Here, we study this wave event using a large ensemble climate model experiment. First, we show that the circulation in 2010 reflected a recurrent wave train connecting the heatwave and flooding events. Second, we show that the occurrence of the wave train is favored by three drivers: (1) 2010 sea surface temperature anomalies increase the probability of this wave train by a factor 2-to-4 relative to the model's climatology, (2) early-summer soil moisture deficit in Russia not only increases the probability of local heatwaves, but also enhances rainfall extremes over Pakistan by forcing an atmospheric wave response, and (3) high-latitude land warming favors wave-train occurrence and therefore rainfall and heat extremes. These findings highlight the complexity and synergistic interactions between different drivers, reconciling some seemingly contradictory results from previous studies.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Biogeochemical impacts of flooding discharge with high suspended sediment on coastal seas: a modeling study for a microtidal open bay

Freshwater, suspended sediment matter (SSM), and nutrients discharged from rivers into the ocean have large impacts on biological production. In particular, during floods, coastal areas are greatly stirred up and large amounts of nutrients are supplied to the sea surface. We investigate the biogeochemical impact of flooding river discharges containing a large amount of SSM by conducting numerical simulations for a specific flooding event of the Yura River, Japan. Parameters are varied over wide ranges of SSM properties and nutrient content in riverine water. Two qualitatively different regimes of the riverine plume, hypopycnal and hyperpycnal, appear within realistic parameter ranges. Compared with the reference case without SSM, the surface salinity (nutrients) within the riverine plume becomes lower (higher) in hypopycnal cases and higher (lower) in hyperpycnal cases within a few days after the flooding discharge. These results suggest the necessity of properly taking into account the effect of SSM in assessing the influence of high river discharges on coastal biogeochemistry. It is the case not only for the specific river and event we are dealing with but also for other flooding events and other rivers and connecting coastal seas.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect Biodiversity#Protected Areas#Faunistic Groups
Nature.com

Analysing the distance decay of community similarity in river networks using Bayesian methods

The distance decay of community similarity (DDCS) is a pattern that is widely observed in terrestrial and aquatic environments. Niche-based theories argue that species are sorted in space according to their ability to adapt to new environmental conditions. The ecological neutral theory argues that community similarity decays due to ecological drift. The continuum hypothesis provides an intermediate perspective between niche-based theories and the neutral theory, arguing that niche and neutral factors are at the opposite ends of a continuum that ranges from competitive to stochastic exclusion. We assessed the association between niche-based and neutral factors and changes in community similarity measured by Sorensen's index in riparian plant communities. We assessed the importance of neutral processes using network distances and flow connection and of niche-based processes using Strahler order differences and precipitation differences. We used a hierarchical Bayesian approach to determine which perspective is best supported by the results. We used dataset composed of 338 vegetation censuses from eleven river basins in continental Portugal. We observed that changes in Sorensen indices were associated with network distance, flow connection, Strahler order difference and precipitation difference but to different degrees. The results suggest that community similarity changes are associated with environmental and neutral factors, supporting the continuum hypothesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Factors influencing the protective behavior of individuals during COVID-19: a transnational survey

To slow the spread of infectious disease, it is crucial to understand the engagement of protective behavior among individuals. The purpose of this study was to systematically examine individuals' protective behaviors and the associated factors across countries during COVID-19. This causal-comparative study used a self-developed online survey to assess individuals' level of engagement with six protective behaviors. Analysis of variance and McNemar's test were employed for data analysis. Three hundred and eighty-four responses were analyzed. The majority of participants lived in three areas: Taiwan, Japan, and North America. Overall, the participants reported a high level of engagement in protective behaviors. However, engagement levels varied according to several demographic variables. Hand hygiene and cleaning/ventilation are two independent behaviors that differ from almost all other protective behaviors. There is a need to target the population at risk, which demonstrates low compliance. Different strategies are needed to promote specific protective behaviors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic Europa ocean shows transient Taylor columns and convection driven by ice melting and salinity

The deep (~100 km) ocean of Europa, Jupiter's moon, covered by a thick icy shell, is one of the most probable places in the solar system to find extraterrestrial life. Yet, its ocean dynamics and its interaction with the ice cover have received little attention. Previous studies suggested that Europa's ocean is turbulent using a global model and taking into account non-hydrostatic effects and the full Coriolis force. Here we add critical elements, including consistent top and bottom heating boundary conditions and the effects of icy shell melting and freezing on ocean salinity. We find weak stratification that is dominated by salinity variations. The ocean exhibits strong transient convection, eddies, and zonal jets. Transient motions organize in Taylor columns parallel to Europa's axis of rotation, are static inside of the tangent cylinder and propagate equatorward outside the cylinder. The meridional oceanic heat transport is intense enough to result in a nearly uniform ice thickness, that is expected to be observable in future missions.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Magnitude and nucleation time of the 2017 Pohang Earthquake point to its predictable artificial triggering

A damaging Mw5.5 earthquake occurred at Pohang, South Korea, in 2017, after stimulating an enhanced geothermal system by borehole fluid injections. The earthquake was likely triggered by these operations. Current approaches for predicting maximum induced earthquake magnitude (\({M}_{\max }\)) consider the volume of the injected fluid as the main controlling factor. However, these approaches are unsuccessful in predicting earthquakes, such as the Pohang one. Here we analyse the case histories of induced earthquakes, and find that \({M}_{\max }\) scales with the logarithm of the elapsed time from the beginning of the fluid injection to the earthquake occurrence. This is also the case for the Pohang Earthquake. Its significant probability was predictable. These results validate an alternative to predicting \({M}_{\max }\). It is to monitor the exceedance probability of an assumed \({M}_{\max }\) in real time by monitoring the seismogenic index, a quantity that characterizes the intensity of the fluid-induced seismicity per unit injected volume.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Tryptophan-enriched diet or 5-hydroxytryptophan supplementation given in a randomized controlled trial impacts social cognition on a neural and behavioral level

Understanding of emotions and intentions are key processes in social cognition at which serotonin is an important neuromodulator. Its precursor is the essential amino acid tryptophan (TRP). Reduced TRP availability leads to weaker impulse control ability and higher aggression, while TRP supplementation promotes confidence. In a double-blind placebo-controlled fMRI study with 77 healthy adults, we investigated the influence of a 4Â week TRP enriched diet and an acute 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) intake on two social-cognitive tasks, a moral evaluation and an emotion recognition task. With 5-HTP, immoral behavior without negative consequences was rated as more reprehensible. Additionally, during story reading, activation in insula and supramarginal gyrus was increased after TRP intake. No significant effects of TRP on emotion recognition were identified for the whole sample. Importantly, emotion recognition ability decreased with age which was for positive emotions compensated by TRP. Since the supramarginal gyrus is associated with empathy, pain and related information integration results could be interpreted as reflecting stricter evaluation of negative behavior due to better integration of information. Improved recognition of positive emotions with TRP in older participants supports the use of a TRP-rich diet to compensate for age related decline in social-cognitive processes.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mirror-enhanced scanning light-field microscopy for long-term high-speed 3D imaging with isotropic resolution

Various biological behaviors can only be observed in 3D at high speed over the long term with low phototoxicity. Light-field microscopy (LFM) provides an elegant compact solution to record 3D information in a tomographic manner simultaneously, which can facilitate high photon efficiency. However, LFM still suffers from the missing-cone problem, leading to degraded axial resolution and ringing effects after deconvolution. Here, we propose a mirror-enhanced scanning LFM (MiSLFM) to achieve long-term high-speed 3D imaging at super-resolved axial resolution with a single objective, by fully exploiting the extended depth of field of LFM with a tilted mirror placed below samples. To establish the unique capabilities of MiSLFM, we performed extensive experiments, we observed various organelle interactions and intercellular interactions in different types of photosensitive cells under extremely low light conditions. Moreover, we demonstrated that superior axial resolution facilitates more robust blood cell tracking in zebrafish larvae at high speed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Computational optical sectioning with an incoherent multiscale scattering model for light-field microscopy

Quantitative volumetric fluorescence imaging at high speed across a long term is vital to understand various cellular and subcellular behaviors in living organisms. Light-field microscopy provides a compact computational solution by imaging the entire volume in a tomographic way, while facing severe degradation in scattering tissue or densely-labelled samples. To address this problem, we propose an incoherent multiscale scattering model in a complete space for quantitative 3D reconstruction in complicated environments, which is called computational optical sectioning. Without the requirement of any hardware modifications, our method can be generally applied to different light-field schemes with reduction in background fluorescence, reconstruction artifacts, and computational costs, facilitating more practical applications of LFM in a broad community. We validate the superior performance by imaging various biological dynamics in Drosophila embryos, zebrafish larvae, and mice.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Tools' Suggesting Humans Reached Mexico 30,000 Years Ago May Not Be What They Seem

Exactly when and how our species reached the Americas remains a messy historical conundrum. A heated debate has now ensued amongst archeologists in the face of conflicting evidence between archaeological finds and genomic data. Possible stone tools, reported earlier this year, spurred excited headlines suggesting humans may have arrived in this region as early as 30,000 years ago – before the last ice age. Autonomous University of Zacatecas archaeologist Ciprian Ardelean and colleagues examined 1,930 limestone shards found at the Chiquihuite Cave site in Zacatecas, Mexico, concluding they were stones chiseled into tools by human hands. They also tested surrounding environmental DNA, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coherent spin rotation-induced zero thermal expansion in MnCoSi-based spiral magnets

Materials exhibiting zero thermal expansion (ZTE), namely, volume invariance with temperature change, can resist thermal shock and are highly desired in modern industries for high-precision components. However, pure ZTE materials are rare, especially those that are metallic. Here, we report the discovery of a pure metallic ZTE material: an orthorhombic Mn1-xNixCoSi spiral magnet. The introduction of Ni can efficiently enhance the ferromagnetic exchange interaction and construct the transition from a spiral magnetic state to a ferromagnetic-like state in MnCoSi-based alloys. Systematic in situ neutron powder diffraction revealed a new cycloidal spiral magnetic structure in the bc plane in the ground state, which transformed to a helical spiral in the ab plane with increasing temperature. Combined with Lorentz transmission electron microscopy techniques, the cycloidal and helical spin order coherently rotated at varying periods along the c-axis during the magnetic transition. This spin rotation drove the continuous movement of the coupled crystalline lattice and induced a large negative thermal expansion along the a-axis, eventually leading to a wide-temperature ZTE effect. Our work not only introduces a new ZTE alloy but also presents a new mechanism by which to discover or design ZTE magnets.
CHEMISTRY
ZDNet

Personal data protection to become a fundamental right in Brazil

The Brazilian Senate has passed a proposal for an amendment to the Constitution which includes personal data protection to the list of citizen fundamental rights and guarantees. Data available in digital channels is also covered in the proposals, which will be enacted by Congress, since amendments to the Constitution do...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Serum apolipoprotein A-I potentiates the therapeutic efficacy of lysocin E against Staphylococcus aureus

Lysocin E is a lipopeptide with antibiotic activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. For unclear reasons, the antibacterial activity of lysocin E in a mouse systemic infection model is higher than expected from in vitro results, and the in vitro activity is enhanced by addition of bovine serum. Here, we confirm that serum from various species, including humans, increases lysocin E antimicrobial activity, and identify apolipoprotein A-I (ApoA-I) as an enhancing factor. ApoA-I increases the antibacterial activity of lysocin E when added in vitro, and the antibiotic displays reduced activity in ApoA-I gene knockout mice. Binding of ApoA-I to lysocin E is enhanced by lipid II, a cell-wall synthesis precursor found in the bacterial membrane. Thus, the antimicrobial activity of lysocin E is potentiated through interactions with host serum proteins and microbial components.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Independent somatic evolution underlies clustered neuroendocrine tumors in the human small intestine

Small intestine neuroendocrine tumor (SI-NET), the most common cancer of the small bowel, often displays a curious multifocal phenotype with several tumors clustered together in a limited intestinal segment. SI-NET also shows an unusual absence of driver mutations explaining tumor initiation and metastatic spread. The evolutionary trajectories that underlie multifocal SI-NET lesions could provide insight into the underlying tumor biology, but this question remains unresolved. Here, we determine the complete genome sequences of 61 tumors and metastases from 11 patients with multifocal SI-NET, allowing for elucidation of phylogenetic relationships between tumors within single patients. Intra-individual comparisons revealed a lack of shared somatic single-nucleotide variants among the sampled intestinal lesions, supporting an independent clonal origin. Furthermore, in three of the patients, two independent tumors had metastasized. We conclude that primary multifocal SI-NETs generally arise from clonally independent cells, suggesting a contribution from a cancer-priming local factor.
CANCER
Nature.com

Symmetry-protected solitons and bulk-boundary correspondence in generalized Jackiw"“Rebbi models

We investigate the roles of symmetry and bulk-boundary correspondence in characterizing topological edge states in generalized Jackiw"“Rebbi (JR) models. We show that time-reversal (T), charge-conjugation (C), parity (P), and discrete internal field rotation (\(Z_n\)) symmetries protect and characterize the various types of edge states such as chiral and nonchiral solitons via bulk-boundary correspondence in the presence of the multiple vacua. As two representative models, we consider the JR model composed of a single fermion field having a complex mass and the generalized JR model with two massless but interacting fermion fields. The JR model shows nonchiral solitons with the \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry, whereas it shows chiral solitons with the broken \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry. In the generalized JR model, only nonchiral solitons can emerge with only \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry, whereas both chiral and nonchiral solitons can exist with enhanced \(Z_4\) rotation symmetry. Moreover, we find that the nonchiral solitons have C,Â P symmetries while the chiral solitons do not, which can be explained by the symmetry-invariant lines connecting degenerate vacua. Finally, we find the symmetry correspondence between multiply-degenerate global vacua and solitons such that T, C, P symmetries of a soliton inherit from global minima that are connected by the soliton, which provides a novel tool for the characterization of topological solitons.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Is the bacterial chromosome a mobile genetic element?

An outcome of phage infection, lateral transduction, has been shown to mobilize chromosomal genes between bacterial cells at rates that exceed those of mobile genetic elements such as plasmids. Does this mean that the bacterial chromosome should be considered a mobile genetic element?. Lateral transduction: accelerating horizontal gene transfer. A...
SCIENCE

