Agriculture

Annual dynamic dataset of global cropping intensity from 2001 to 2019

By Xiaoxuan Liu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cropping intensity has received growing concern in the agriculture field in applications such as harvest area research. Notwithstanding the significant amount of existing literature on local cropping intensities, research considering global datasets appears to be limited in spatial resolution and precision. In this paper, we present an annual dynamic global...

