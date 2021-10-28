CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Downscaling SSP-consistent global spatial urban land projections from 1/8-degree to 1-km resolution 2000"“2100

By Jing Gao
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-term, spatial urban land projections that simultaneously offer global coverage and local-scale empirical accuracy are rare. Recently a set of such projections was produced using data-science-based simulations and the Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs). These projections update at decadal time intervals from 2000 to 2100 with a spatial resolution of 1/8 degree,...

www.nature.com

