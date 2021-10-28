CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

A fan-attached jacket worn in an environment exceeding body temperature suppresses an increase in core temperature

By Kahori Hashimoto
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe examined whether blowing hot air above body temperature under work clothing may suppress core temperature. Nine Japanese men engaged in two 30-min bicycle ergometer sessions at a workload of 40% VO2max at 40Â Â°C and 50% relative humidity. The experiment was conducted without wearing any cooling apparatus (CON), wearing a...

www.nature.com

