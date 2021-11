Mosaics turn up regularly in archeological digs around the Mediterranean and Near East. While many are damaged with age and partially lost to the elements, others remain in strikingly good condition. More than functional floors, these mosaics were works of art which continue to inspire art lovers today. A five-year restoration project has recently concluded on a stunning mosaic floor in an early Islamic palace in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank. Measuring over 150 acres, the mosaic of Hisham's Palace is now open to the admiring public.

