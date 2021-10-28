Rotolight on-camera lights are app-controlled and super bright

Enjoy your book, even in the dark, when you have the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light. With 3 different color temperatures, this gadget lets you switch between warm white, yellow, and cool white. In fact, the 3,000k yellow light promotes melanin production when you read in bed before going to sleep. Additionally, it has 5 adjustable brightness levels so you can see without disturbing anyone. With a rechargeable 1,000 mAh battery, it has a battery life of up to 80 hours. That’s a lot of reading! Moreover, it filters blue light with advanced LEDs that reduces eye strain for kids and older adults. Its hands-free design makes it great for knitting, walking at night, and more. Plus, it has a 90º beam angle that is bright and concentrates on the area you want it to. However, it’s also dim enough to not disturb anyone around you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO