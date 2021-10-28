CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Rotolight on-camera lights are app-controlled and super bright

By Luke Baker
Pocket-lint.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Rotolight launched a Kickstarter campaign on October 12th 2021, and managed to smash it's target in just over 30 minutes. Continuing to break the $350,000 mark in the first seven days and becoming what it claims to be the most backed LED lighting product in...

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Adjust the Brightness of the DualShock and DualSense Light Bar

There's no doubt that the DualShock and DualSense are excellent controllers for both the PS4 and the PS5 respectively. They're comfortable, responsive, and packed full of great features like the DualSense's haptic feedback. But if there's one annoyance, it's the light bar. The light bar can be handy; it changes...
VIDEO GAMES
petapixel.com

TTArtisan Launches Affordable $56 Light Meter for Leica Film Cameras

TTArtisan has announced a $56 Light Meter for Leica cameras that do not have a built-in metering system. The device is significantly cheaper than the similar Voightlander VC Speed Meter II which costs $225. The light meter can mount to the hot shoe of any film system theoretically, although TTArtisans...
ELECTRONICS
No Film School

Manfrotto PRO Light Camera Bags Help Keep Your Gear Organized

For whatever your shooting situation, Manfrotto has a bag for you. While Manfrotto is best known for its tripods, it’s important not to sleep on its amazing offerings in bags for getting your gear to and from set—including your tripods. We got to spend some time with their PRO Light...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keira Knightley
Gadget Flow

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light has 3 color temperatures and 5 brightness levels

Enjoy your book, even in the dark, when you have the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light. With 3 different color temperatures, this gadget lets you switch between warm white, yellow, and cool white. In fact, the 3,000k yellow light promotes melanin production when you read in bed before going to sleep. Additionally, it has 5 adjustable brightness levels so you can see without disturbing anyone. With a rechargeable 1,000 mAh battery, it has a battery life of up to 80 hours. That’s a lot of reading! Moreover, it filters blue light with advanced LEDs that reduces eye strain for kids and older adults. Its hands-free design makes it great for knitting, walking at night, and more. Plus, it has a 90º beam angle that is bright and concentrates on the area you want it to. However, it’s also dim enough to not disturb anyone around you.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

New DJI Mimo app update adds support for Action 2 camera

Update: Our Action 2 review here and also at 9to5Toys. DJI is all set to launch the new Action 2 camera later today. In preparation for that, the company has rolled out an update for its Mimo app that will be required to unlock the full potential of the new camera. The app update is available for both iOS and Android devices.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Google adds a temperature slider to the Pixel 6’s camera app

Have you ever wondered why sometimes you take a photo and it ends up looking very blue or overly orange? This is sometimes due to the fact that the white balance chosen by your camera is of the wrong “temperature”, where “cooler” photos are usually blue-ish in color, while those with a “warmer” color come across as yellow/orange.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Rotolight Kickstarter
CNET

Tesla debuts Sentry Mode Live Camera Access mode for iOS app

Tesla has offered a Sentry mode -- aka its version of a dash cam -- for a while now, and it's proven to be pretty popular with Tesla owners. More recently, the company promised that owners would be able to get a live view of their vehicle's cameras in Sentry Mode via the Tesla app, and now, according to a report Wednesday by Electrek, that's happening -- only there's a catch.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

DJI Action 2 gets its first great accessory in the Tilta Camera Cage

(Pocket-lint) - Tilta has quickly turned around it's first accessory for the brand new DJI Action 2 camera and it looks fantastic. The Tilta cage is modular, just like the camera, allowing it to be used with the camera unit alone or with one of the modules attached. A shock absorbing cage can be added around the base cage for double protection, turning the diddy action camera into quite a unit.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Meet Meta Watch: Facebook's smartwatch with a camera leaks out

(Pocket-lint) - The company formerly known as Facebook appears to be working on a smartwatch with a camera. A leaked image of the watch was recently spotted inside the app for the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. As first reported by Bloomberg, the image shows a square-but-rounded-edged wearable, complete with a notch and a front-facing camera. The watch was also called Milan in the code.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Autoblog

Slovenian company sets a speed record with an app-controlled Lego car

Setting a speed record doesn't necessarily require 16 cylinders, four turbos and a closed-off track. BuWizz, a Slovenian firm that specializes in making motors for Lego cars and scaled-down trains, claims to have built the fastest detailed 1:8-scale Technic model in the world. The project started earlier in 2021, when...
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

How to make apps avoid MacBook Pro camera notch

If one of your favorite applications doesn’t work well with the screen notch in the 2021 MacBook Pro, there is a solution. Apple created a “Scale to fit below built-in camera” setting that always puts the app into the space below the notch when in full-screen mode. And it can...
COMPUTERS
Pocket-lint.com

LG Smart TVs will auto switch to Filmmaker Mode on Prime Video Content

(Pocket-lint) - Beginning at the end of October 2021, LG is launching a feature that will enable all its 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K Smart TVs to auto switch into Filmmaker mode when viewing Prime Video content. LG, in a statement to Pocket-lint, said: "Filmmaker Mode was designed to...
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W launches with more power but still under £15

(Pocket-lint) - Raspberry Pi's tiny wireless board gets a big update in the form of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. Offering a boost in performance and some new features, but remaining extremely affordable with its sub-£15 price tag. The new quad core processor offers a 40 per cent increase...
ELECTRONICS
fitnessgizmos.com

Achedaway Cupper with Red Light Therapy & App Control

Meet the Achedaway Cupper: a smart cupping therapy system with app control that helps promote better blood circulation and faster healing. It comes with 5 intensity levels and modes. It features 3 cup sizes for using on your neck, back, and arms. More gadgets like this ➡️ : here. With...
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Beats Fit Pro official, complete with in-ear fin and ANC

(Pocket-lint) - Beats has officially announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds offering something of a cross between the Powerbeats launched a couple of years back and Studio Buds that launched earlier this year. The idea for the Fit Pro is to offer a small, compact pair of buds...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy