Financial Reports

Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 7 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a slight gain in third-quarter net profit, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform and cloud protection products. Israel-based Check...

wnmtradio.com

Zacks.com

Albemarle's (ALB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ALB - Free Report) slipped to a net loss of $392.8 million or $3.36 per share in the third quarter of 2021 from a profit of $98.3 million or 92 cents per share a year ago. The loss was attributed to the recent arbitration decision on a dispute regarding Huntsman Corporation's acquisition of Rockwood's Pigments & Additives business in 2014.
WNMT AM 650

Chemicals group Lanxess sees 2021 profits at lower end of forecast

(Reuters) – German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess said on Thursday it expects its 2021 core profit to come at the lower end of its guidance range, saying increased energy, raw material and freight costs could rise even higher in the fourth quarter. The Cologne-based group reported underlying earnings before interest,...
Sourcing Journal

Air Freight Nicks Wrangler Parent's Margins

Kontoor Brands said high demand outweighed higher costs, driving up revenues and income in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, raised its fiscal 2021 outlook on Thursday in reporting third quarter financial results, while acknowledging the impacts from the pandemic and macroeconomic factors remain uncertain. Revenue is now expected to increase at a high-teens percentage over 2020 to $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion, as compared to a mid-teens percentage in the prior guidance. Adjusted gross margin is now forecast to rise at the high end of the prior guidance range...
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.73% higher to $336.44 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.90, which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter's figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
WNMT AM 650

Finnish insurer Sampo's third-quarter profit jumps

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finnish insurer Sampo on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected rise in third-quarter pretax profit, aided by a strong performance from its insurance subsidiary If and gains from selling a stake in Nordea bank. "Our largest business If P&C reported a record-breaking third-quarter combined ratio of 80.2 percent," Chief...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WNMT AM 650

Orsted's Q3 profit lags as lower wind speeds bite

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark's Orsted on Wednesday reported third-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations as it said low wind speeds continued to hit earnings. "In most of Q3, we continued to see lower than normal wind speeds, which had an adverse impact on earnings from renewable assets in operation," Orsted said in its earnings report.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

