Donny van de Beek can't get a game for love nor money at the moment - but it certainly isn't for the want of trying. In the wake of Manchester United's humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, one lone player could be seen completing running drills on the Old Trafford turf, long after the fans had gone home - that being the former Ajax man.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO