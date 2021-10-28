Barcelona sent feelers out to Chelsea boss Tuchel

A dominant 4-0 Chelsea win on Wednesday night against Malmö FF was marred by a pair of first-half injuries, first to Romelu Lukaku and then to Timo Werner. Lukaku picked up an ankle problem as a result of a tackle from behind — Jorginho converted from the spot after the referee gave the penalty — while Werner simply just pulled his hamstring while making a far-post run. These things happen, I suppose, but they happened within 20 minutes of each other, and on a night when perhaps neither player actually needed to play. Chelsea were expected to be dominant, and delivered on that promise from the first minute to the last, easily dismissing the Swedish champions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO