CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona sent feelers out to Chelsea boss Tuchel

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona have received short shrift after making soundings for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Sport says just as they were knocked back by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Barca's intermediaries have received the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel judges Havertz, Werner: Time to step up

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits German pair Timo Werner and Kai Havertz must keep fighting if they're to be first-choice players for him. Tuchel says the attacking duo must lift their games if they want more regular action. He told BILD: "We have now set the bar pretty high for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: What's wrong with Ziyech...?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has defended his management of Hakim Ziyech. The midfielder has dropped off the first team map this campaign, despite winning praise from Tuchel in preseason. Tuchel said yesterday: "What's wrong with him? At the start of the season, he clearly showed why he deserved a place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel on Norwich thrashing: We can't get carried away

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says they must not get carried away with their 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City. The scoreline was dominated by Mason Mount's hat-trick. "When we put on the shirt we want to do what we do at the best level on this day and from the very start," he said. "I'm very happy with the performance and very happy with the intensity and very happy with the effort that we put into this game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Havertz can play as outright No9

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Kai Havertz will play as a No9 against Norwich City. Havertz will step up for the injured Romelu Lukaku. He revealed, "Without Romelu [Lukaku], we can play with Kai as a number nine. "For me, it's not so much of a false nine. Kai is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boss Tuchel doesn't regret not resting Lukaku against Malmo

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has no regrets about playing Romelu Lukaku against Malmo in the Champions League. The Blues picked up a comfortable 4-0 win against the minnows in the group stages. Lukaku and his strike partner Timo Werner both came off in the game due to injuries. However, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel confident injuries to Lukaku and Werner not serious

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner aren't serious. Lukaku and Werner both suffered injuries during the Blues' 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday night. And speaking about the duo's fitness on Friday, Tuchel said the pair will miss Saturday's home clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Gilmour must do more at Norwich

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he'd like to see more from Billy Gilmour on-loan at Saturday's opponents Norwich City. Although Gilmour is ineligible to feature against Chelsea, Tuchel spoke about what he feels the midfielder needs to do in order to nail down a place in Norwich's starting line-up and return to the Blues with a successful loan spell under his belt at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Chelsea#Liverpool#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel delighted with Barry impact

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says the work of set-piece coach Anthony Barry is having an effect. Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Southampton, Tuchel lauded Barry for helping the team score in 'important' situations. In the official matchday programme, he credited Barry for Andreas Christensen's first-ever Chelsea goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Don't be misled by Christensen personality

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel feels Andreas Christensen has found the self-confidence he needed this season. Tuchel explained how the Danish international is an example of why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover and why he sees the potential for even bigger things from the 25-year-old at Chelsea in the future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel pleased with Chelsea domination, less pleased with Chelsea injuries

A dominant 4-0 Chelsea win on Wednesday night against Malmö FF was marred by a pair of first-half injuries, first to Romelu Lukaku and then to Timo Werner. Lukaku picked up an ankle problem as a result of a tackle from behind — Jorginho converted from the spot after the referee gave the penalty — while Werner simply just pulled his hamstring while making a far-post run. These things happen, I suppose, but they happened within 20 minutes of each other, and on a night when perhaps neither player actually needed to play. Chelsea were expected to be dominant, and delivered on that promise from the first minute to the last, easily dismissing the Swedish champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku 'is facing a MONTH out with the ankle injury he picked up in Chelsea's win over Malmo'... plunging Thomas Tuchel into a striker crisis with Timo Werner also likely to miss games

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly facing a month out of action because of the ankle injury he sustained in Chelsea's Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday night. The Belgian striker twisted his ankle during the first half while fellow striker Timo Werner also picked up a hamstring injury to leave a cloud over the Blues' comprehensive 4-0 rout at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel upbeat on Mount contract talks

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident of new contract talks with Mason Mount ending positively. Ahead of today's meeting with Norwich City, Tuchel was \pressed for an update on negotiations between the club and Mount over an extended contract, which expires in the summer of 2024. "I don't get involved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ruled out injured for two games by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku will miss the next two games for Chelsea through injury.The Belgian was injured while winning a penalty for the Blues in the 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League midweek.And now the European champions will have to make do without their No 9 against Norwich on Saturday and next week’s Carabao Cup tie with Southampton on Tuesday, 26 October. “There’s no big news,” Tuchel said. “They will be out of Southampton too but from there we will see. They are both having treatment and feeling positive.”While Tuchel added that the injury may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits he 'fell into a trap' by declaring interest in Erling Haaland and insists he 'should have known better' after claiming the Borussia Dortmund star could play alongside Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he 'fell into a trap' when discussing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this week. Tuchel usually refrains from mentioning players from opposing teams, but when receiving an award in Germany he stated that Chelsea talked regularly about the possibility of signing Haaland, although he admitted that a transfer seemed unrealistic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel predicting nothing as he juggles injuries to forwards

Thomas Tuchel has refused to set a timescale on Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner’s return from injury.The Chelsea boss confirmed £98million striker Lukaku and £54million forward Werner will definitely miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Norwich and Tuesday’s Carabao Cup encounter with Southampton.But Tuchel insisted it was pointless to indulge in any further speculation about when Lukaku would be back from an ankle problem and Werner a hamstring complaint.Christian Pulisic will also miss the Norwich clash due to his nagging ankle issue, leaving Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to parter Mason Mount in a three-man forward line.USA forward Pulisic...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel hails academy staff after impressive goals record against Norwich

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on the academy coaching staff. Five of the seven goals Chelsea put past Norwich on Saturday were scored by academy graduates. Tuchel told the club's website: "The Academy is full of quality coaches and quality leaders and the guys who come from the Academy through to our team and onto our pitch are all of the same spirit and same attitude - humble guys who know what it is to play for Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy