Scale Operator American Landfi...

Ashtabula Star Beacon
 7 days ago

Scale Operator American Landfill Management, Inc. is seeking part time Truck Scale...

marketplace.starbeacon.com

nutritionaloutlook.com

GNT expanding its North American operations with new 49-acre facility

GNT, manufacturer of Exberry Coloring Foods, is investing $30 million into an expansion of its 49-acre facility located in Gaston County, NC. GNT, manufacturer of Exberry Coloring Foods, is investing $30 million into an expansion of its 49-acre facility located in Gaston County, NC. “As the global leader of coloring...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
crankyflier.com

It’s Time to Regulate: American, Southwest Lead the Industry to a Cranky Jackass Award For Failing to Operate Properly

We knew the recovery would be choppy and difficult, but this is ridiculous. It was American’s turn this weekend to melt down, canceling 11 percent of flights on Saturday and 21 percent on Sunday. All of these meltdowns from American, Southwest, Spirit, and SkyWest have done nothing but erode confidence in the entire industry, and it is absolutely maddening to watch. Because of this combined effort, I’m very displeased to present the first industry-wide Cranky Jackass Award. I find this so exasperating that I believe it’s time for the government to step in.
INDUSTRY
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Company welcomed to Ashtabula Harbor

ASHTABULA — A new, and quickly growing company, was officially welcomed to Ashtabula by the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting ceremony at North Coast Candy Company on Saturday morning. The company was formed after a conversation regarding freeze dried food in October of 2020, said David...
ASHTABULA, OH
The Guardian

Operations Manager

Wigan and Leigh is an integrated drug and alcohol service, delivering an asset based community approach to treatment. We specialise in harm reduction and needle syringe provision, psycho social interventions, opioid substitution treatment, referral to detox and community interventions. About the role. We have an exciting opportunity to join the...
JOBS
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Petmin plans to restart work on $474 million manufacturing facility

ASHTABULA — Like numerous projects across the country, construction of Petmin USA’s Ashtabula manufacturing facility has been in a temporary holding pattern. During a recent meeting with Petmin representatives, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere was told that the project slated for the Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock facility is ongoing. “Their...
The Guardian

Director of Operations

MAP is a charity providing free and independent advice, counselling, youth work and education for young people. MAP have an exciting opportunity for an experienced project manager and senior leader to strategically manage the ongoing delivery, evaluation and sustainable planning of our reputable, integrated services for young people aged 11-25.
ADVOCACY
coloradomesa.edu

The Human Scale of Colorado Mesa University

Nourishing people, relationships and partnerships through balance and scale. Operating at a human scale is essential for serving CMU students. This belief is central to the mission of Colorado Mesa University. Our team knows meaningful relationships between people, and strong partnerships between organizations, allow campus to grow in the right way, operate in the right way and serve people in the right way. CMU is a Human Scale University.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Auditor's land auction sells 67 parcels

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office sold 67 parcels of land for $133,200 in a forfeited land sale held Oct. 29 at the county courthouse, Auditor David Thomas said. About 110 bidders attended the auction, which also was live-streamed on the auditor’s Facebook page. “These sales are positive things...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
diginomica.com

Enterprise hits and misses - AI faces the problem of scale, and American Express adds to the flexible work debate, but talent and diversity issues remain

Lead story - Does the American Express return-to-office policy mark a turning point?. A few months (centuries?) ago, Derek issued a workplace warning:. I noted how leaders have lost control of the office, and that they need to realize choice is key. He didn't stop there:. Hybrid is the future....
ECONOMY
Ashtabula Star Beacon

ACMC to offer Moderna vaccine boosters Thursday

ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Vaccine Clinic in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza on Lake Avenue. The CDC recommends a booster for anyone 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson and...
ASHTABULA, OH
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Jefferson reviews options for bed-and-breakfast

JEFFERSON — Village council reviewed re-zoning options to potentially allow for bed-and-breakfast operations to be placed in residential areas during a Buildings and Lands committee meeting on Monday night prior to the regular council meeting. Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said a Market Street home owner asked about the possibility...
JEFFERSON, OH
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Historic Andover house on the move to Jefferson

ANDOVER — Motorists likely blinked twice on Thursday morning as they saw a large piece of house being pulled up Route 7 by a farm tractor. The ninth segment of a historic home was escorted by two vehicles, one in front of the house and one behind. The house was constructed around 1850, said Jean Dutton, a board member for the Jefferson Depot Village who drove the lead vehicle.
ANDOVER, OH
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Vote Keeler for Ashtabula School Board

Ashtabula County is fortunate to have amazing young people willing to run for public office, to serve their county. One such individual is Jason Keeler. Jason is running for Ashtabula School Board. As a police officer, he feels the need to help our county’s youth and is running, as he says, “to protect your children’s education.” He wishes to see our schools concentrating on Reading, Writing, Arithmetic, and Civics, with a Board focused on Accountability, Budget, and Curriculum. I would encourage you to vote on Nov. 2nd, early vote at the BOE, or absentee vote, for Jason KEELER for Ashtabula School Board.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Ashtabula Star Beacon

-- In Loving Memory of Jerr...

The Ashtabula Township Zoning Commission will hold a Work Session on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at 2718 North Ridge Road East in the township meeting room. David McMahon, Chairman... 34OC. LEGAL NOTICE. Sealed bids will be received at the Village of Jefferson, 27 E. Jefferson Street, Jefferson,...
Times Daily

Scale back with these healthful dishes

My bathroom scale and I have come to an understanding. I won't stand on it and hurt it anymore if it will stop telling me my weight. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
FITNESS
News 8 WROC

Will robots fix labor shortages?

A recent Verizon survey of hundreds of small businesses found that about a third had adopted digital tools, including, in some cases, actual robots.
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Auditor's Office launches courthouse LIVE UNITED Campaign

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Courthouse kicked off their LIVE UNITED season in spooky fashion last week with a Halloween celebration, raising several hundred dollars for charity. County employees dressed up in their Halloween garb to bring some fall cheer to the courthouse and support the United Way of Ashtabula...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Ashtabula Star Beacon

1NV Legal Notice The As...

The Ashtabula Township Zoning Commission will hold a Work Session on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at 2718 North Ridge Road East in the township meeting room. Sealed bids will be received at the Village of Jefferson, 27 E. Jefferson Street, Jefferson, Ohio 44047, Ohio until 2:00 p.m. on November 17, 2021 and will be opened...
ASHTABULA, OH

