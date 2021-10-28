Scale Operator American Landfi...

Ashtabula County is fortunate to have amazing young people willing to run for public office, to serve their county. One such individual is Jason Keeler. Jason is running for Ashtabula School Board. As a police officer, he feels the need to help our county’s youth and is running, as he says, “to protect your children’s education.” He wishes to see our schools concentrating on Reading, Writing, Arithmetic, and Civics, with a Board focused on Accountability, Budget, and Curriculum. I would encourage you to vote on Nov. 2nd, early vote at the BOE, or absentee vote, for Jason KEELER for Ashtabula School Board.
