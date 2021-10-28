CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Author Correction: Research for climate adaptation

By Bruce Currie-Alder
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 228 (2021) Cite this article. In...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of O-glycoforms of the IgA1 hinge region by sequential deglycosylation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57510-z, published online 20 January 2020. The Competing interests section in this Article was incomplete. "M. B. Renfrow and J. Novak are co-founders and co-owners of and consultants for Reliant Glycosciences, LLC and co-inventors on the US patent application 14/318,082 (assigned to UAB Research Foundation that distributes royalties to the inventors). The other authors declare no competing interests."
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How climate change will affect Māori, and how to adapt

A new report from Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga (NPM) and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research provides guidance for Te Ao Māori on climate change adaptation and mitigation. He huringa āhuarangi, he huringa ao: a changing climate, a changing world was produced by a multidisciplinary Māori research team working across many research institutions. Using a novel kaupapa Māori risk assessment approach to climate change, the report synthesizes the latest climate change research through a Māori lens, and identifies the potential impacts, implications, mitigation and adaptation strategies for whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori business. It follows the recent release of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report forewarning that global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5°C of warming over the next 20 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Weather constraints on global drone flyability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91325-w, published online 08 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Data 1, where all the flyability values for global cities were extracted incorrectly. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. As the result of the errors, statistics quoted...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Climate impacts and adaptation in US dairy systems 1981"“2018

Animal-level responses to weather variability in US dairy systems are well described, but the potential of housing and other farm management practices (for example, fans and sprinklers) to moderate the impacts of weather remains uncertain. Here we assess the influence of historical variation in the temperature"“humidity index (THI) on milk yields using monthly state-level yield data and high-resolution daily weather data over 1981"“2018. We find that milk yields are compromised by exposure to both extreme heat (>79 THI) and cold (<39 THI), causing average daily yield decreases of around 3.7% and 6.1%, respectively, relative to optimal conditions (65"“69 THI). Colder regions are more sensitive to heat extremes, and warm regions are more sensitive to cold extremes. Sensitivity to THI has reduced dramatically over time. Climate trends contributed modestly (around 0.1% over 38 years) to rising yields in most states via alleviating cold stress, although more extreme future conditions may negate these benefits.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Nature.com

Author Correction: Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x, published online 1 September 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the funding source 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich and from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. SEP-210591007' should have read 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 862923. This output reflects only the author's view, and the European Union cannot be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: TMEM151A variants cause paroxysmal kinesigenic dyskinesia

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00322-w Published online 13 September 2021. In the original publication of this "Correspondence"1, we made some mistakes in the annotation of genotypes in Fig. 1a. The correct genotypes in Family 2 are as follows: II1 (+/+), II2 (NA), II3 (+/+), II4 (p.C125X), and II5 (+/+). In addition, a half round...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global regulation of methane emission from natural lakes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-36519-5, published online 22 January 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, under the subheading 'CH4Â emission and its dependency on the methodology',. "However, for the cases where all three emission pathways were estimated for the same lake, all the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Nairobi#Climate#Griffith University#Beijing
Nature.com

Author Correction: How social relationships shape moral wrongness judgments

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26067-4, published online 1 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, in which the column labels "Reciprocity" and "Mating" were inadvertently placed in the wrong order. The correct order is "Mating" followed by "Reciprocity". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

International trade is a key component of climate change adaptation

Trade liberalization in the early 21st century increased the adaptation capacity of global food systems to climate change; further liberalization and trade facilitation could help to avoid dozens of millions being undernourished at mid-century. The global trade agenda should explicitly include climate change adaptation to achieve SDG 2 Zero Hunger.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Data centre water consumption

In the original version of the Article, reference 17 was incorrect and the link redirected to the wrong publication. This has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College London, London, UK. Open Access This article is licensed under a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
shareable.net

Climate adaptation: resilience, self-sufficiency and systems change

This weekend marks the beginning of COP26. After being delayed for nearly a year because of COVID, diplomats, scientists, corporate lobbyists, NGOs, students, demonstrators, corporations, heads of state, and many, many other invited and uninvited guests are already making their way to Glasgow Scotland for what has been projected to be the most consequential U.N. climate change conference since the Paris Agreement was struck in 2015.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Japan increases climate decarbonisation and adaptation funding pledges

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonisation in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday. Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

‘Adapt or die:’ Africa presses for more climate support

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metrological complementarity reveals the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen paradox

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22353-3, published online 23 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in inline Equations in the last paragraph of the "Steering of GHZ states" subsection, which incorrectly read:. For a mixture Ï"‰="‰p|GHZÏ•Nã€‰ã€ˆGHZÏ•N|"‰+"‰(1âˆ’p)\({\mathbb{1}}\)/2N, using the same measurements we obtain FQB|A [Ï, Jz]"‰â‰¥"‰p2N2/[p"‰+"‰ 2(1âˆ’p)/2N], 4Var...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: PRL3-zumab as an immunotherapy to inhibit tumors expressing PRL3 oncoprotein

In this article the funding from 'Open Fund-Individual Research Grant (OF-IRG), National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Singapore with the project ID of NMRC/OFIRG/0053/2017' was omitted. These authors contributed equally: Min Thura, Abdul Qader Al-Aidaroos. Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, 138673, Singapore.
CANCER
odi.org

How humanitarians must adapt now to climate change

People’s lives and livelihoods around the world are already being threatened by climate change in the form of floods, heatwaves, tropical storms and forest fires. These threats require immediate action and adaptations to the way we work as a humanitarian system. While adaptation is one of the four goals of...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Deep neural networks for automated detection of marine mammal species

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57549-y, published online 17 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors. Table 1 omitted to reference the experimental data and its funding sources. As the result, References 78-83 were omitted from Table 1. Added References are listed below:. Hatch, Leila T., et al....
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Professor who tweeted the coronavirus genome, paving the way for new vaccines, scoops major Australian science award

The role played by University of Sydney Professor Edward Holmes in the COVID pandemic is already the stuff of legend. His decision to tweet the genome of SARS-CoV-2 on January 11 2020, making the data freely available to everyone, sparked urgent work in labs around the world to develop a test and a vaccine. Within days, the first diagnostic tests were available, and that weekend, scientists at Moderna and Pfizer are reported to have downloaded the genome and set to work on their mRNA vaccines, bringing a new technology to medicine in record time. But it is the deeper story I...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy