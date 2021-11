You were referred to me as a resource that can answer questions I have about enrolling in Medicare. I am turning 65 this January and have not discovered what I should do. Do I begin my Medicare since I am still working or wait? Thinking of retiring next summer, do I stay on COBRA or enroll in a Medicare plan? What happens if I get another job? Friends and co-workers tell me one thing about Medicare. Information and the massive amount of telemarketing calls I am receiving are telling me something else.

HEALTH INSURANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO