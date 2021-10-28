Germany’s Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right party is turning to a ballot of its entire membership to choose a new leader after crashing to defeat and its worst-ever national election result in September. It expects to have a new leader by late January.It will be the first time that the Christian Democratic Union has had its roughly 400,000-strong membership vote on who leads the party. Outgoing leader Armin Laschet said Tuesday that it is “a good way to achieve a new beginning for the CDU.”Laschet, who was elected to lead the CDU only in January, is stepping aside...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO