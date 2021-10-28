Xiaoyuan Jiao

What is energy made of? — Ela, age 8, Melbourne Hi Ela! What a great question! For scientists, energy is not really a thing and so it isn’t made of something else, in the way a house is made of bricks. Energy is more like a capacity. A capacity is an ability to do something. Energy and work Think of a musician: they have the capacity to play an instrument. A painter has the capacity to paint. Energy is the capacity for something to do work. Something does work when it exerts a force on another object, pushing the object to move in...

