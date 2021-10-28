CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Myanmar’s future ASEAN attendance ‘the million dollar question’ – Malaysia minister

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – It remains unclear whether Myanmar will attend the next meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

ASEAN summit shuts out Myanmar's top general; Joe Biden, leaders of China and Russia will attend the summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders on Tuesday began their annual summit without Myanmar, amid a diplomatic standoff over the military-ruled nation’s exclusion from the group’s meetings. Myanmar skipped the summit in protest after the regional bloc — the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN —...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general’s exclusion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have begun a virtual summit that Myanmar skipped in protest after its top general was shut out. The exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was the harshest rebuke by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations since the military ousted Myanmar’s civilian government Feb. 1. ASEAN chair Brunei invited a “non-political” representative, but two diplomats said she didn’t attend Tuesday. The talks will be joined by other world leaders including President Joe Biden and are expected to spotlight Myanmar’s worsening crisis, the pandemic and other issues. ASEAN has been under pressure to help end the crisis in Myanmar, where the military’s efforts to quash opposition have triggered increasingly destabilizing resistance.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Myanmar threatens to skip ASEAN summit over junta chief's exclusion

Myanmar's junta threatened on Monday to skip an ASEAN summit after the bloc said the country's military chief could not attend over doubts about the government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Attending it could affect our country's sovereignty and image," the spokesman said.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saifuddin Abdullah
wtmj.com

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group’s meetings. Myanmar skipped the summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out its...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Myanmar says it is committed to ASEAN peace plan, despite general's snub

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Oct 24): Myanmar's military rulers pledged on Sunday to cooperate "as much as possible" with a peace plan agreed with ASEAN, despite a stern rebuke of the regional bloc for excluding the country's top commander from a summit this week. In an announcement in state media on...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Myanmar rejects ASEAN decision to exclude junta leader from summit

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government said on Friday it rejected a decision by its neighbours to invite only a non-political representative to an upcoming regional summit, in what was an unprecedented snub to the leader of a Feb. 1 coup. The junta’s foreign ministry said in a press release that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Myanmar#Reuters#Malaysian
atlanticcitynews.net

ASEAN Summit Opens Without Myanmar Presence

TAIPEI / WASHINGTON - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, opened a three-day regional summit without Myanmar, after the country's ruling junta refused to send a nonpolitical representative to the meeting in place of its top military leader. ASEAN ministers decided on October 15 to exclude Myanmar Senior...
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Kishida attends ASEAN summit, vows to boost Japan-ASEAN ties

Japanese Prime Minister vows to strengthen his cooperation with ASEAN in response to China's assertive territorial claims. This cooperation will help in maintaining free and open Indo-Pacific region. Highlights. Fumio Kishida attends the ASEA summit. He also extended his cooperation towards the Indo-Pacific region. Kishida attended the 24th ASEAN-Japan Summit....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
theedgemarkets.com

ASEAN should retain Erywan as special envoy to Myanmar under Cambodia's chairmanship

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The position and appointment of Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Erywan Yusof, as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy to Myanmar should be continued under Cambodia's chairmanship next year. Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said it is imperative for the regional bloc’s...
ASIA
The Independent

Ex-US ambassador to UN Bill Richardson ends Myanmar visit

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson left Myanmar on Thursday after finishing a private humanitarian mission in which he sought to boost the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the delivery of aid.“The main focus of my discussions was to identify specific ways to speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility to Myanmar and to help mitigate a possible fourth wave of COVID-19,” he said, according to a statement issued by his Richardson Center for Global Engagement.COVAX is a U.N.-backed effort to even out global vaccine distribution by supplying...
WORLD
AFP

Indonesia walks back zero-deforestation pledge at COP26

Indonesia on Thursday questioned the terms of a deal to end deforestation by 2030 signed by over 100 countries, including the Southeast Asian archipelago, which is home to the world's third-biggest rainforest. The nations agreed on the multi-billion-dollar plan at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this week to stop cutting down trees on an industrial scale in under a decade. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was pivotal to the overarching goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius in a bid to slow global warming. But two senior Indonesian politicians on Thursday threw Jakarta's participation into question. One said the deal did not call for a total end to deforestation, and another said it could not halt President Joko Widodo's development goals.
ASIA
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy