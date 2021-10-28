CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Copperfield's new book opens a window into the world of magic

interlochenpublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Illusionist David Copperfield's museum of magic is somewhere on the outskirts of Las Vegas. It's only open to scholars and historians of magic and now to you - sort of - by way of his new book "David Copperfield's History Of Magic." It includes pictures of hundreds of magic artifacts and...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Related
broadstreetreview.com

The magic behind Christina Rosso-Schneider’s new book Creole Conjure

Some might say Christina Rosso-Schneider has a little magic in her hat. She herself even suspects this to be true: “I still sometimes am in disbelief that this is my life. In many ways, I am living the dream.” This dream is something that she defined and has been working toward since she was four years old, when she started writing poems and short stories. And since then, she really hasn’t stopped.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Around the World in 80 Books by David Damrosch review – an erudite tour of the author’s head

Reading is travel – an epic trek, a picaresque pursuit, a lyrical flight – and last year it offered release to those of us still itchy after a daily circuit of the local park. Housebound in London, I reread Dickens and wistfully accompanied his characters on their perambulations through a city that was out of bounds to me. David Damrosch, a Harvard specialist in comparative literature, projected himself further afield: when conference dates in Tokyo and a smattering of European venues were cancelled, he decided to circumnavigate the globe without leaving his library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

David Byrne’s New Book Is (Nothing But) Dingbats

While you spent your quarantine era pondering how did you get there and where is that large automobile, David Byrne was on a break from American Utopia illustrating and writing an entire book for us. So considerate! So talented! So handsome! Phaidon unveiled today that Byrne’s A History of the World (In Dingbats) will be published in March 2022, featuring dozens of original Byrne drawings created in lockdown that “evoke the complex, global systems the pandemic cast in bright light.” Contrary to popular belief, dingbats are not only dumb bats, but instead a typographic ornament used to illuminate or break up blocks of text; he illustrates this through whimsical drawings of people, places, and things, such as an office building with feet or country roads with women’s eyes. Byrne previously showcased these works at New York’s Pace Gallery in November 2020, writing at the time that “I got a bit carried away and made them quite a bit more elaborate than the typical dingbat.” Related: You’re a dingbat if you still haven’t seen American Utopia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

H.G. Wells wanted to change the world. A new book explores the author’s outsize ambitions

Claire Tomalin’s latest biography, “The Young H.G. Wells: Changing the World,” is plainly written, packed with incident and justly admiring without being uncritical. In comparison with, say, the prizewinning “Samuel Pepys: The Unequalled Self,” her new book is also quite openly personal: “ ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau,’ ” writes Tomalin, “is an upsetting story and I still hesitate before returning to it, but when I do I find that its narrative power holds me again, despite my reluctance.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: This month's best thrillers

- - - "The Bloodless Boy," by Robert J. Lloyd. Everything new is old again -- rumor-mongering, disinformation campaigns, religious bigotry -- in Robert J. Lloyd's nifty murder mystery loosely based on real events in Restoration England. In the winter of 1678-79, the bodies of three young boys wash up along a Thames tributary in London. Naturalist and inventor Robert Hooke, one of several real-life characters in the novel, is reluctant to investigate (anti-Catholic hysteria might be involved) but young Royal Society scientist Harry Hunt plunges in at the urging of the nice-guy king, Charles II. Lloyd provides lots of period detail, as when an enraged Earl of Shaftesbury breaks a man's nose with a copy of "Paradise Lost." (Melville House)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

David Bowie ‘75’ Pop-Up Stores Open in New York and London

In the five years since his death from cancer in January 2016, David Bowie’s estate has kept fans captivated with an extensive, tastefully curated series of reissues that have presented a vast amount of material in a non-overwhelming manner. Happily, that same approach is evident in the “Bowie 75” pop-up stores (so named for his 75th birthday in January of next year), which opened in London and New York on Monday. The locations function not just as stores — although there’s a bounty of T-shirts, vinyl, CDs, posters, stickers, hoodies and other swag — but also as a sort of mini-museum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
interlochenpublicradio.org

New biography seeks to prove Stephen Crane's place in the U.S. literary canon

Stephen Crane was born 150 years ago Monday. He's best known, of course, as the author of "The Red Badge Of Courage," and his own life was the stuff of an adventure novel. He lived in poverty with artists and writers. He survived a shipwreck. He was a war correspondent. And he died too soon. Now, a big new biography seeks to bolster Stephen Crane's reputation as one of the most original voices in American literature. From New York, Tom Vitale has the story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
connectsavannah.com

NEW BOOK: 'Wild Spectacle: Seeing Wonders in a World Beyond Humans'

Just a small town girl traveling the whole world, Janisse Ray’s new collection “Wild Spectacle: Seeing Wonders in a World Beyond Humans” is out this month and showcases her choice to take on heart-pounding adventure while discovering herself and nature. Connect Savannah and Ray discussed her upcoming book. CS: Tell...
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeboom.com

Explore the magical world of Hayao Miyazaki in the Academy Museum's new exhibition

Named Hayao Miyazaki, the exhibition is the first time a North American museum has paid tribute to his work. Curated by the museum's Exhibitions Curator Jessica Niebel and Assistant Curator Curator J. Raúl Guzmán, the retrospective runs until 5 June 2022 and boasts over 400 items, including many images that have not been on display before.
MUSEUMS
ashevillemade.com

Book Artist Lost the Plot and Gained a Whole New World

When Patti Fertel picks up a book at a flea market, a secondhand bookstore, or other used-book outlet, she sees more than an opportunity to sit quietly in a patch of sunlight with a cup of tea and read. Instead, she views the book for its potential to be transformed into one of her unique sculptures. Fertel notes not its literary merit but its size, its subject, the color of the binding, and the pages.
ASHEVILLE, NC
