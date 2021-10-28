Twin Metals to Appeal Federal Decision on Proposed Mine

Thanks to the Star Tribune Editorial Board for alerting its readers to the recent Miami Herald story about what's currently taking place in Chile involving the owner/parent company of Twin Metals, Antofagasta. One can only hope that our state and federal legislators on both sides of the aisle take the opportunity to read the editorial, "A win for stewardship of Boundary Waters" (Oct. 25), because it's both critical and timely. Apparently, in Chile, a newly opened copper mine's obligations and accountability to address a direct environmental problem with respect to the flow of a nearby river suddenly became elusive. Yet, here we are, at the critical stage of deciding whether or not to allow Antofagasta to move ahead with an underground copper mine in the name of Twin Metals on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, taking the company at its word, with some degree of financial leverage, that it'll be the environmental stewards we need it to be.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO