CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Metals to Appeal Federal Decision on Proposed Mine

By The Associated Press
KROC News
KROC News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Twin Metals says it will appeal a federal decision that dealt a serious blow to its proposed copper-nickel...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to affect […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
INDUSTRY
Grand Forks Herald

Feds reject Twin Metals lease application, prospecting permits; company to appeal

Twin Metals is appealing the Biden administration's decision to reject the copper-nickel mining company's application for an additional mineral lease and prospecting permits. In a letter to the company last Thursday — one day after the U.S. Interior and Agriculture departments announced they would not allow new federal mineral leases within 225,500 acres of the Rainy River Watershed, which is shared with the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, for two years with the possibility of extending it to a 20-year withdrawal, or ban — Interior's Bureau of Land Management said it would be denying an application for a third federal mineral lease and a batch of prospecting permits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Twin Metals, 'forever chemicals,' Jan. 6, city living

Thanks to the Star Tribune Editorial Board for alerting its readers to the recent Miami Herald story about what's currently taking place in Chile involving the owner/parent company of Twin Metals, Antofagasta. One can only hope that our state and federal legislators on both sides of the aisle take the opportunity to read the editorial, "A win for stewardship of Boundary Waters" (Oct. 25), because it's both critical and timely. Apparently, in Chile, a newly opened copper mine's obligations and accountability to address a direct environmental problem with respect to the flow of a nearby river suddenly became elusive. Yet, here we are, at the critical stage of deciding whether or not to allow Antofagasta to move ahead with an underground copper mine in the name of Twin Metals on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, taking the company at its word, with some degree of financial leverage, that it'll be the environmental stewards we need it to be.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud Times

The stakes are too high to argue against more review of Twin Metals mine

Political machinations are only going to continue to bedevil backers of a proposed Twin Metals mine in northern Minnesota and advocates for protecting the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Last week, the Biden administration relaunched a two-year study of Twin Metals' plan for a copper-nickel mine near the Kawishiwi...
METAL MINING
Shore News Network

U.S. appeals court hints at support for Rio’s Resolution copper mine

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday questioned whether it had the power to override an act of Congress that gave Rio Tinto Ltd land in Arizona for its Resolution copper mine, which has been challenged by Native Americans. “It’d be nice if Congress or someone would make more sense out of this,” said U.S. Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon, as the court appeared likely to support the U.S. government plan to give Rio Tinto the Arizona land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
gearjunkie.com

Biden Blocks Boundary Waters Mine: Twin Metals May Face 20-Year Ban

On Wednesday, the Biden administration dealt a significant blow to the proposed copper mine just upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the latest in its long history of controversy. The watershed that feeds the most-visited wilderness area in the United States will not be the site of a...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Canoe#Ap
Herald-Journal

BLM seeks public comment on proposed phosphate mine

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a draft environmental impact statement that analyzes a plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. Itafos is proposing to develop several phosphate leases the company holds approximately 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Law.com

Leading UK, African and LatAm Firms Unite For $1B Metal Mining Deal

South Africa’s precious metals company Sibanye-Stillwater has instructed three leading law firms as legal advisors on its purchase of the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper mine in Brazil for $1 billion. U.K.-headquartered Clifford Chance, South African firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, and Brazilian firm Machado Meyer are all advising...
METAL MINING
mainepublic.org

Conservation groups, federal government appeal recent court decision halting a seasonal lobstering ban

The federal government and conservation groups are appealing a recent court decision that halted imposition of a seasonal ban on lobster trap rope in 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds off Maine. The restrictions are intended to reduce the risk that endangered North Atlantic right whales will be injured or killed by entanglement with fishing gear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KROC News

Pandemic Proved Profitable For Minnesota Municipal Liquor Stores

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota municipal liquor stores have enjoyed record sales for 25 straight years. An annual report from the Minnesota State Auditor shows municipal liquor operations statewide posted sales totaling just over $410 million in 2020. That is up more than 10 percent, or about $38.5 million when compared to the previous sales record from 2019. The Lakeville municipal liquor operation had the highest sales total at about $18.3 million.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
KROC News

The Drunkest City in Minnesota in 2021 is 150 Miles From Rochester

Minnesotans have been known to raise a pint or two, but the Drunkest City in Minnesota apparently does it way more-- and it's just 150 miles from Rochester. Usually, when stories like these cross my desk, there's some definite science or data interpretation involved. Take, for instance, the study that determined the list of the Drunkest Counties in the U.S. in 2021. It used empirical data (the census list of the counties with the highest drinking rates) to compile its list. (Click HERE to see the only Minnesota county to make the list, btw.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy