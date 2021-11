A lot of edge computing isn’t that far out on the edge. Coined as a term to get us thinking about Internet of Things (IoT) deployments outside of the periphery and confined that normally defines the most immediate parts of our IT stack from servers to desktops to mobile computing devices, the need to power up compute at the edge has been part of the way we have created the web throughout much of the post-millennial period.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO