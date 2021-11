Jason Matthews posted this stunning cover video on Facebook, and I had to share it. In this clip, he nails Jaco Pastorius’s “Continuum”. “This is the first Jaco tune I ever learned. It was beautiful then, it’s beautiful now. I’m not using any effects here. I wanted to get that singing Jaco chorus tone, but chorus effects just weren’t doing it for me. In an interview, Jaco said he played the whole thing twice, so that’s what I did to get the sound (which is why you see two angles for the first time in any video I’ve ever made!) No effects, no delay, nothing,” Jason shared.

