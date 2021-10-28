CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow starts nonworking period as infections, deaths soar

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged...

