Sony raises forecast as sales hold up amid COVID damage

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Sony has reported its profit fell 54% in the last quarter, mainly due to a one-time tax-related gain that inflated last year’s number....

Toyota lifts forecast despite pandemic’s supply chain damage

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota is reporting a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit as it raised its full year forecast despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp. recorded a $5.5 billion profit for the July-September period. Quarterly sales rose 11% to 7.5 trillion yen, or $66 billion. Supply chain disruptions in computer chips caused by the pandemic’s impact have hurt all the world’s automakers. But officials say production is recovering, and the company is revving up to meet the strong demand for its models, including those with solid profit margins.
BUSINESS
Nintendo says the chip shortage is hurting Switch sales

Nintendo has become the latest victim of a global chip shortage that is battering supply chains. The Japanese company reduced its forecast Thursday for sales of its popular Switch console by about 6%. It now expects to sell 24 million units by the end of the fiscal year, which concludes next March, down from a previous projection of 25.5 million units.
VIDEO GAMES
AstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot

BERLIN (AP) — AstraZeneca says it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country’s medical regulator wanted to restrict its use to people over age 50. Switzerland has cleared the BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the national medical regulator hadn’t yet granted AstraZeneca marketing authorization. Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, whose medical regulator approved the company’s vaccine this year. Some European countries later recommended that the vaccine’s use primarily for older age groups after it was linked to extremely rare blood clots. AstraZeneca noted Thursday that the vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing or emergency use authorization in more than 80 countries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nintendo’s profit drops from last year’s pandemic boom

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo’s profit dropped 19% in the first half of its fiscal year from the previous year, when it received a big lift as people stuck at home by the coronavirus pandemic turned to its products. Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. reported Thursday a 171.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion) profit for […]
MARKETS
'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings raises profit forecast on pent-up demand

(Reuters) – Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast, as it benefits from price increases and strong demand for its designer handbags and Jimmy Choo shoes, sending its shares up about 5% in premarket trade. Pent-up demand from shoppers now venturing out as restrictions...
BUSINESS
CORRECTED-Video game publisher Electronic Arts raises annual sales forecast

(Corrects title name to “Battlefield 2042”, not “Battleground 2042”, in paragraph 1) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc on Wednesday raised its annual adjusted sales forecast, betting on its soccer franchise “FIFA” and the upcoming launch of warfare title “Battlefield 2042”. The videogame maker said it expected full-year adjusted...
FIFA
Mondelez raises sales forecast on emerging markets strength

(Reuters) -Mondelez International Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as price increases for its biscuits and snacks coupled with strong demand from emerging markets helped it beat estimates in the third quarter. The Oreo cookie maker has seen demand bounce back across China, India, Brazil and other emerging...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sony Upgrades Full-year Net Profit And Sales Forecast

Sony upgraded its full-year sales and profit forecast on Thursday, saying it expected strong performances in the music, movie and electronics sectors. The optimistic outlook came despite a lacklustre second quarter overall, with net profit down more than half compared with its extraordinary results in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sony Pictures Entertainment Records $288M Q2 Profit; Full-Year Forecast Upped To $950M

Sony Pictures Entertainment recorded $288M in operating profits for the three months ending September 30, repping a 7% dip from the same period last year. Revenues in the division, however, were up 35% to $2.37B. Reporting its full fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings this afternoon in Tokyo, Sony Corp said overall operating income at the electronics and entertainment giant was 318.5B yen ($2.8B), up 1% over the same period last year. Net income took a 54% hit, down to 213.1B yen (-18% when adjusted). Sales increased 13% to 2.37T yen ($21B) thanks to a significant hike in the Games and Network...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Lilly raises 2021 outlook on higher COVID-19 drugs sales

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts on Tuesday, mainly due to higher sales of its COVID-19 antibody therapies, and the drugmaker said it has initiated a rolling submission for its experimental Alzheimer’s treatment. Demand for Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody therapies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, rose during...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Grocery Industry Forecasts Sales Growth Amid Rising Costs, Supply Chain Challenges

As the year draws to a close and grocery manufacturers and retailers look ahead to the first quarter of 2022, they’re predicting continued dollar sales growth as they grapple with rising costs and supply chain challenges, adjust in-store space allocation, and focus on investments in digital commerce, according to “Advantage Sales Outlook October 2021,” based on two new surveys by Advantage Sales, a division of Advantage Solutions.
RETAIL
Asian shares rise after Fed says economic aid will wind down

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since early in the pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China are all rising in afternoon trading. Analysts say the Fed’s message was both dovish and hawkish, meaning interest rates will remain low for some time. That message from the Fed sent Wall Street indexes higher. Investors are also watching for upcoming earnings reports from an array of companies, including Japanese automakers and technology companies.
WORLD
Sony Raises Outlook Behind Strong PS5 Sales

Sony lifted its operating income forecast for the year by 6% to $9.2 billion following Thursday’s earnings report. The Japanese tech giant posted $21.5 billion in revenue in fiscal Q2, a 13% increase year-over-year. The results were driven by Sony’s Game & Network Services segment, which saw sales jump 27% to $5.7 billion.
VIDEO GAMES
McDonald's higher U.S. menu prices fuel earnings beat; chain raises sales forecast

McDonald's topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings and revenue. Higher menu prices and its new loyalty program boosted U.S. same-store sales growth. The fast-food chain saw same-store sales growth in its international markets accelerate as Covid-19 restrictions eased. McDonald's on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped...
LIFESTYLE

