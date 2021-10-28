CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf Father-Son Team Scores $100,000 on Crossword Scratch-Off

By Maryland Lottery
 7 days ago
A father and son from Charles County who enjoy playing Maryland Lottery games individually and together just picked up a $100,000 top-prize win on the $100,000 Crossword 5 th Edition scratch-off.

This father-son team, dubbed “Waldorf Winner,” is $100,000 richer!

“We got lucky,” said the 58-year-old dad, who is a fan of Pick 3 and Pick 4 . Years back, the “Waldorf Winner” hit Pick 4 for a big prize and has since won enough small prizes to keep his Lottery play interesting and fun. The son prefers instant tickets because he enjoys scratching the latex covering from the games. The anonymous pair chose the nickname “Waldorf Winner” for the story of their Lottery luck.

This $100,000 winning scratch-off came their way after the dad sent his son to claim some winning tickets that had small prizes. The son did so at Hughesville Sunoco, which is located at 8144 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. The son then reinvested the winnings to buy the $10 $100,000 Crossword instant ticket. Shortly afterward, he called his dad to share the news of their good fortune.

They plan to use the prize as a down payment on a house for the son.

Sharing in their good fortune is Hughesville Sunoco, which picks up a bonus of $1,000 for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off of $100,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.

The post Waldorf Father-Son Team Scores $100,000 on Crossword Scratch-Off appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

