Science

Recognition of post-learning alteration of hippocampal ripples by convolutional neural network differs in the wild-type and AD mice

By Sheng-Yi Hsu
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvidence indicates that sharp-wave ripples (SWRs) are primary network events supporting memory processes. However, some studies demonstrate that even after disruption of awake SWRs the animal can still learn spatial task or that SWRs may be not necessary to establish a cognitive map of the environment. Moreover, we have found recently...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Neural networks can learn to utilize correlated auxiliary noise

We demonstrate that neural networks that process noisy data can learn to exploit, when available, access to auxiliary noise that is correlated with the noise on the data. In effect, the network learns to use the correlated auxiliary noise as an approximate key to decipher its noisy input data. An example of naturally occurring correlated auxiliary noise is the noise due to decoherence. Our results could, therefore, also be of interest, for example, for machine-learned quantum error correction.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Deep learning models for screening of high myopia using optical coherence tomography

This study aimed to validate and evaluate deep learning (DL) models for screening of high myopia using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (OCT). This retrospective cross-sectional study included 690 eyes in 492 patients with OCT images and axial length measurement. Eyes were divided into three groups based on axial length: a "normal group," a "high myopia group," and an "other retinal disease" group. The researchers trained and validated three DL models to classify the three groups based on horizontal and vertical OCT images of the 600 eyes. For evaluation, OCT images of 90 eyes were used. Diagnostic agreements of human doctors and DL models were analyzed. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of the three DL models was evaluated. Absolute agreement of retina specialists was 99.11% (range: 97.78"“100%). Absolute agreement of the DL models with multiple-column model was 100.0% (ResNet 50), 90.0% (Inception V3), and 72.22% (VGG 16). Areas under the receiver operating characteristic curves of the DL models with multiple-column model were 0.99 (ResNet 50), 0.97 (Inception V3), and 0.86 (VGG 16). The DL model based on ResNet 50 showed comparable diagnostic performance with retinal specialists. The DL model using OCT images demonstrated reliable diagnostic performance to identify high myopia.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Crowdsourcing and machine learning approaches for extracting entities indicating potential foodborne outbreaks from social media

Foodborne outbreaks are a serious but preventable threat to public health that often lead to illness, loss of life, significant economic loss, and the erosion of consumer confidence. Understanding how consumers respond when interacting with foods, as well as extracting information from posts on social media may provide new means of reducing the risks and curtailing the outbreaks. In recent years, Twitter has been employed as a new tool for identifying unreported foodborne illnesses. However, there is a huge gap between the identification of sporadic illnesses and the early detection of a potential outbreak. In this work, the dual-task BERTweet model was developed to identify unreported foodborne illnesses and extract foodborne-illness-related entities from Twitter. Unlike previous methods, our model leveraged the mutually beneficial relationships between the two tasks. The results showed that the F1-score of relevance prediction was 0.87, and the F1-score of entity extraction was 0.61. Key elements such as time, location, and food detected from sentences indicating foodborne illnesses were used to analyze potential foodborne outbreaks in massive historical tweets. A case study on tweets indicating foodborne illnesses showed that the discovered trend is consistent with the true outbreaks that occurred during the same period.
INTERNET
