CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Transcriptomic analysis of loss of Gli1 in neural stem cells responding to demyelination in the mouse brain

By Jayshree Samanta
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the adult mammalian brain, Gli1 expressing neural stem cells reside in the subventricular zone and their progeny are recruited to sites of demyelination in the white matter where they generate new oligodendrocytes, the myelin forming cells. Remarkably, genetic loss or pharmacologic inhibition of Gli1 enhances the efficacy of remyelination by...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Stem Cell Transplant Seen as Major Type 1 Diabetes Advance

A novel investigational allogeneic stem cell-derived treatment resulted in near reversal of type 1 diabetes in a patient who had lived with the condition for about 40 years. The patient was the first in Vertex Pharmaceuticals' phase 1/2 multicenter, single-arm, open-label clinical trial of the insulin-producing islet cell therapy VX-880 for patients with type 1 diabetes who have impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Evidence suggests SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks brain endothelial cells

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in Germany, one in France and one in Spain has found evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks brain endothelial cells. In their paper published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, the group describes their study of the brains of people who died of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Covid-19 virus does not infect human brain cells, study suggests

The virus that causes Covid-19 does not infect human brain cells, according to a study published in the journal Cell. The findings will raise hopes that the damage caused by Sars-CoV-2 might be more superficial and reversible than previously feared. The study contradicts earlier research that suggested the virus infects...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Neural Stem Cell#Brain Research#Cell Research#Nsc
scitechdaily.com

Rapid New Mechanism for Muscle Self-Repair Independent of Stem Cells

Muscle is known to regenerate through a complex process that involves several steps and relies on stem cells. Now, a new study led by researchers at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF, Spain)/Centro Nacional de Investigationes Cardiovasculares (CNIC, Spain)/CIBERNED (Spain) and Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM, Portugal), published on 15 October in the journal Science, describes a new mechanism for muscle repair after physiological damage relying on the rearrangement of muscle fiber nuclei, and independently of muscle stem cells. This protective mechanism paves the way to a broader understanding of muscle repair in physiology and disease.
SPAIN
Nature.com

New guidelines for embryo and stem cell research

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. This year the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) updated its Guidelines for Stem Cell Research and Clinical Translation. Here we discuss some key changes to the 2016 guidelines, and the need for such changes in light of advances in research using models of human development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
PLOS Blogs Network

Leaping Lizards Regenerate Limbs, Thanks to CRISPR and Stem Cells

I’ve admired the cockroach’s ability to regrow lost legs since learning about them while working on my PhD in developmental genetics ages ago. Cut off a roach’s appendage, and soon signals from the exposed cells stimulate division of neighboring cells at the injury site. And out grows a new leg.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Neuroscience News

Deterioration of Brain Cells in Parkinson’s Disease Is Slowed by Blocking the Bach1 Protein

Summary: Bach1, a protein that blocks the expression of genes associated with neuroprotection, has been implicated in Parkison’s disease. Researchers say blocking Bach1 slows the deterioration of brain cells in preclinical models of Parkinson’s disease. Source: Medical University of South Carolina. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the most common neurodegenerative movement...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A drug cocktail stops SARS-CoV-2 infection of stem cells

The COVID-19 vaccine is just one example of the rapid and global effort to stopping the pandemic. Drugs too are being developed. A new study by CiRA researchers shows that the combination of two drugs halts the infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in iPS cells. The influence...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Co-varying neighborhood analysis identifies cell populations associated with phenotypes of interest from single-cell transcriptomics

As single-cell datasets grow in sample size, there is a critical need to characterize cell states that vary across samples and associate with sample attributes, such as clinical phenotypes. Current statistical approaches typically map cells to clusters and then assess differences in cluster abundance. Here we present co-varying neighborhood analysis (CNA), an unbiased method to identify associated cell populations with greater flexibility than cluster-based approaches. CNA characterizes dominant axes of variation across samples by identifying groups of small regions in transcriptional space-termed neighborhoods-that co-vary in abundance across samples, suggesting shared function or regulation. CNA performs statistical testing for associations between any sample-level attribute and the abundances of these co-varying neighborhood groups. Simulations show that CNA enables more sensitive and accurate identification of disease-associated cell states than a cluster-based approach. When applied to published datasets, CNA captures a Notch activation signature in rheumatoid arthritis, identifies monocyte populations expanded in sepsis and identifies a novel T cell population associated with progression to active tuberculosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Oleanolic acid enhances neural stem cell migration, proliferation and differentiation in vitro by inhibiting GSK3Î² activity

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-018-0111-0, published online 15 October 2018. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in Fig. 3c. The immunofluorescence images of Nestin and MAP2 were accidentally used in Ctr and OA 20"‰Î¼M groups. The corrected images are provided below. The authors confirm that these errors do not affect the scientific conclusions of the article and apologize for any inconvenience caused.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrative analysis methods for spatial transcriptomics

Computational methods use different integrative strategies to tackle the challenges of spatially resolved transcriptomics data analysis. Multicellular organisms are defined by the cells that compose them as well as the relationships between those cells, partially captured by cells' spatial organization. Although single-cell transcriptome sequencing (scRNA-seq) has had a transformative impact in characterizing cells as independent elements, many aspects of the cells' relationships are lost with this technique, including spatial distribution. Newly developed tools have focused on assaying the spatial organization of cells in tissues, but there are often trade-offs between spatial resolution and the number of unique RNA transcripts assayed. In this issue of Nature Methods, Scalia et al.1 and Hu et al.2 introduce computational tools to integrate spatially resolved transcriptomic data with scRNA-seq and/or histology data to bridge these trade-offs and provide a better understanding of the spatial organization of tissues.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel stem cell therapy approach proves effective in treating COVID-19

Despite many advances in treating the COVID-19 virus there remains no specific cure for patients with infection. This is especially the case with hospitalized patients who end up in the ICU requiring mechanical ventilation support. Key members of UNESCO's International Society on Aging and Disease (ISOAD) including Georgina Ellison-Hughes, Professor...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists identify G-Exos as a nanocarrier for miRNA transfer to stimulate neural differentiation of stem cells

Differentiation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) into functional neural cells is of tremendous significance to treat neural diseases. However, the limited neural differentiation of BMSCs remains a major challenge. Recent studies suggest that miRNAs may play a crucial role in regulating the neural differentiation of stem cells as effective signaling molecules. Due to their unique physiochemical attributes, miRNAs cannot be efficiently delivered in vitro and in vivo, thus inhibiting the application and translation of miRNAs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nerve growth factor (NGF) with hypoxia response elements loaded by adeno-associated virus (AAV) combined with neural stem cells improve the spinal cord injury recovery

The ischemia and hypoxia microenvironment after spinal cord injury (SCI) makes SCI repair a challenging problem. With various stimulus, chances for neural stem cells (NSCs) to differentiate into neurons, astrocytes, oligodendrocytes are great and is considered as a potential source of the stem cell therapy to SCI. Our research used adeno-associated virus (AAV) to carry the target gene to transfect neural stem cells. Transfected NSCs can express nerve growth factor (NGF) navigated by five hypoxia-responsive elements (5HRE). Therefore, the 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could express NGF specifically in hypoxia sites to promote the tissue repair and function recovery. Based on the regeneration of neurocytes and promotion of the recovery found in SCI models, via locomotor assessment, histochemical staining and molecular examinations, our results demonstrated that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could improve the motor function, neurons survival and molecules expression of SCI rats. Meanwhile, the downregulated expression of autophagy-related proteins indicated the inhibitive effect of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs on autophagy. Our research showed that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs contribute to SCI repair which might via inhibiting autophagy and improving the survival rate of neuronal cells. The new therapy also hampered the hyperplasia of neural glial scars and induced axon regeneration. These positive functions of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs all indicate a promising SCI treatment.
CANCER
Columbia University

Monitoring Living Brain Cells with Ultra Small Particles

With as many neurons in the brain as stars in the galaxy, scientists have struggled since the dawn of neuroscience to crack the mysteries of the brain. Combining neuroscience with nanoscience, the study of matter at the nanoscale, could revolutionize our ability to study the brain and treat its disorders, argues a pair of researchers at Columbia University and Spain’s Donostia International Physics Center (DIPC).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of the early response to spinal cord injury identified a key role for mTORC1 signaling in the activation of neural stem progenitor cells

Xenopus laevis are able to regenerate the spinal cord during larvae stages through the activation of neural stem progenitor cells (NSPCs). Here we use high-resolution expression profiling to characterize the early transcriptome changes induced after spinal cord injury, aiming to identify the signals that trigger NSPC proliferation. The analysis delineates a pathway that starts with a rapid and transitory activation of immediate early genes, followed by migration processes and immune response genes, the pervasive increase of NSPC-specific ribosome biogenesis factors, and genes involved in stem cell proliferation. Western blot and immunofluorescence analysis showed that mTORC1 is rapidly and transiently activated after SCI, and its pharmacological inhibition impairs spinal cord regeneration and proliferation of NSPC through the downregulation of genes involved in the G1/S transition of cell cycle, with a strong effect on PCNA. We propose that the mTOR signaling pathway is a key player in the activation of NPSCs during the early steps of spinal cord regeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Fuel Cells in Brain Can Also Release Damaging Toxins

Star-shaped cells in our brains called astrocytes play a crucial supporting role in helping us think, move, and breathe. They nourish our neurons, the cells that transmit messages throughout our brain and nervous system to control our bodily functions. A new study in mice suggests that astrocytes also may play...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy