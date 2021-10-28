Transcriptomic analysis of loss of Gli1 in neural stem cells responding to demyelination in the mouse brain

The ischemia and hypoxia microenvironment after spinal cord injury (SCI) makes SCI repair a challenging problem. With various stimulus, chances for neural stem cells (NSCs) to differentiate into neurons, astrocytes, oligodendrocytes are great and is considered as a potential source of the stem cell therapy to SCI. Our research used adeno-associated virus (AAV) to carry the target gene to transfect neural stem cells. Transfected NSCs can express nerve growth factor (NGF) navigated by five hypoxia-responsive elements (5HRE). Therefore, the 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could express NGF specifically in hypoxia sites to promote the tissue repair and function recovery. Based on the regeneration of neurocytes and promotion of the recovery found in SCI models, via locomotor assessment, histochemical staining and molecular examinations, our results demonstrated that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could improve the motor function, neurons survival and molecules expression of SCI rats. Meanwhile, the downregulated expression of autophagy-related proteins indicated the inhibitive effect of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs on autophagy. Our research showed that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs contribute to SCI repair which might via inhibiting autophagy and improving the survival rate of neuronal cells. The new therapy also hampered the hyperplasia of neural glial scars and induced axon regeneration. These positive functions of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs all indicate a promising SCI treatment.

