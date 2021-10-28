CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Issa Rae Talks Black Beauty And Gentrification in Greatest Magazine “Issue 5”

By Samjah Iman
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqeI2_0cfBTaSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXHru_0cfBTaSu00

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Issa Rae is a work of art on the cover of Greatest Magazine “Issue 5”.  The Insecure actress, writer, and producer looks absolutely stunning in the digital, bi-annual publication which will be released November 5th.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

The Greatest Magazine, which features three independent covers for “Issue 5”, is known for spotlighting individuals who are making their mark in pop culture.  This magazine cover/story for Issa Rae comes right on the heels of her hit show’s, Insecure , season finale debut which took place this past Sunday (October 24th).  In the magazine, Issa Rae discusses her show Insecure , Black beauty, turning trials into triumphs, and giving back to her Inglewood neighborhood with designer Melody Ehsani .  “I love being involved in my neighborhood, Inglewood, and the neighborhoods nearby. I’m thinking of ways to uplift the people who live here and to support the people who live here during a time when we’re being pushed out [due to gentrification]. I’m aligning myself with organizations, especially during the pandemic, to make sure that we have housing and jobs here,” she said.

Issa’s looks in this magazine are couture at it’s best.  Styled by Jason Rembert , she effortlessly rocks high fashion coupled with street wear.  Her all black ensemble matched with black and white Jordan sneakers and her all white look paired with Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax give off a vibe that only Issa Rae embodies.

Issue 5 is available on November 5th.  To read her interview and to see more of her looks, click here .

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The May Issue Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Issa Rae recounts her beautiful Parisian wedding

Issa Rae’s wedding was a “beautiful experience.”. The 36-year-old actress married Louis Diame in the South of France in July and she admitted she felt “so blessed” to have so many of her friends and family there to celebrate with them. Speaking on “The Tamron Hall Show,” she said: “It...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Issa Rae is confident in her insecurities

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. For a certain generation of Black women, Issa Rae’s volume of work is like the Harry Potter books — stories about characters who grow and mature alongside their fans. Her hit HBO show “Insecure” premieres its fifth and final season Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Vibe

A Lowkey AF, Hella Exciting-Like ‘Insecure’ Weekend With Issa Rae And Raedio: Exclusive

Ahead of the fifth and final season premiere of HBO’s hit comedy Insecure—lovingly known as #SeasonByeve—VIBE had the pleasure of attending an intimate dinner hosted by Raedio and the final Insecure Fest to celebrate the bittersweet end to the beloved series. On Friday (Oct. 22), cherished Los Angeles soul food restaurant, Alta Adams, was bustling with family and friends of Issa Rae’s “audio everywhere” brand, Raedio. The dinner featured a specially curated menu, Grey Goose-sponsored cocktail pairings, and performances from artists featured on this season’s Insecure soundtrack. Just before Raedio artist, Josh Levi, took the stage with his exclusive performance of “What’s The...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Black Beauty#Self Magazine#High Fashion#The Greatest Magazine#Rolling Stone Magazine
Entertainment Weekly

Crew Love: Saying goodbye to Issa Rae's Insecure

Yvonne Orji has been lovingly heckling Issa Rae and Jay Ellis all day. Right now, her two Insecure costars (who play on-again, off-again couple Issa Dee and Lawrence Walker on the hit HBO comedy) are slow dancing and staring romantically into each other's eyes on the Miami set of their EW digital cover shoot — and Orji is doing all she can to make them crack.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

GOAT's 'Greatest' Magazine "Issue 05" Highlights Issa Rae, Riccardo Tisci and Nico Hiraga

Since 2018, GOAT Group has been rolling out new issues of GREATEST Magazine which focuses on individuals that are driving pop culture forward. For Fall 2021, the LA-based entity has just announced the release of “Issue 05” which has three independent covers. This time around, GREATEST has tapped award-winning actress Issa Rae, fashion designer and Chief Creative Officer of Burberry Ricardo Tisci and pro skater and actor Nico Hiraga.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shondaland.com

Issa Rae on the End of ‘Insecure,’ Its Legacy, and What Makes Her Most Proud

Insecure ends its five-season run this year, and its impact on television and the culture at large is hard to succinctly summarize. At its core a series about Black women and their tight, sometimes complicated, sometimes messy, and often hilarious friendships, Insecure also painted Black men in a sensitive and loving light, showed parts of Los Angeles never before seen, and kicked the door wide open for a slew of Black creatives (writers, directors, producers, and others) who’d have otherwise never gotten a first shot. Beginning with episodes that premiere Sunday, October 24, Insecure solidifies its legacy as a game changer for HBO and for the series’ co-creator, executive producer, and star, Issa Rae.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

There Is Only One Insecure Love Affair that Truly Obsesses Issa Rae

In the run-up to the premiere of the fifth and final season of Insecure on Sunday, Issa Rae is feeling nostalgic. Last weekend, Rae—the show's creator, star and muse—hosted a series of watch parties with fans in Los Angeles. Screening seasons one-through-four of the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy, Rae cringed at points (technical stuff she'd rather not highlight) but, mostly, "I was just really proud of the growth," she told me this week, fresh off a red-eye to New York in truly fabulous glittery eye shadow.
TV SERIES
Washington Post

Issa Rae and the growing pains of being ‘Insecure’

For a certain generation of Black women, Issa Rae’s volume of work is like the Harry Potter books — stories about characters who grow and mature alongside their fans. “In shooting this final season, we've been very nostalgic and thinking about where we came from and imagining what our impact would be like,” says Rae, the creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure.” “Maybe people will hold on to this show as part of their lives in that way, and we may go down in history, you know, if we stick the landing. … And that makes me feel really good.”
TV SERIES
Glamour

With Insecure, Issa Rae Broke Down Doors for Black Creatives—And She’s Keeping Them Open

In the world of creative storytelling, Issa Rae is an icon. Over the last five years, she’s catapulted her Awkward Black Girl image to prominence and created a home for herself among Hollywood’s heavyweights. In Insecure’s final season, the evidence of that growth is clear. And with the multihyphenate stepping into a new chapter, so are the characters fans have come to adore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

739
Followers
471
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy