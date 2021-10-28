Myanmar’s future ASEAN attendance ‘the million dollar question’ – Malaysia minister

Indonesia on Thursday questioned the terms of a deal to end deforestation by 2030 signed by over 100 countries, including the Southeast Asian archipelago, which is home to the world's third-biggest rainforest. The nations agreed on the multi-billion-dollar plan at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this week to stop cutting down trees on an industrial scale in under a decade. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement was pivotal to the overarching goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius in a bid to slow global warming. But two senior Indonesian politicians on Thursday threw Jakarta's participation into question. One said the deal did not call for a total end to deforestation, and another said it could not halt President Joko Widodo's development goals.

ASIA ・ 5 HOURS AGO