CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Sumter school board plans to bring in realignment consultant twice

By BRUCE MILLS bruce@theitem.com
Item
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumter School District's realignment project consultant is on the...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Government
City
Sumter, SC
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumter School Board#Sumter School District

Comments / 0

Community Policy