CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kremlin denies it is set to reboot Russia’s COVID-19 vaccination ad campaign

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Thursday denied a media report which said it was working to relaunch Russia’s troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan as Russia Ponders on Removing Taliban From Terrorist List

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the "mess" that was left behind. Following the Taliban's takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Kremlin#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Reuters#Kommersant
IBTimes

Pentagon Watches Possible Russian Troop Buildup Near Ukraine

The Pentagon is monitoring the Ukraine region closely amid reports of a new buildup of Russian troops on the country's border, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday. According to The Washington Post, US officials are concerned over unexplained movements of Russian military units in the area. Videos posted on social...
MILITARY
The Drum

UK pharmacies unite behind government’s winter vaccine ad campaign

Boots, LloydsPharmacy and Asda have thrown their weight behind a UK government advertising campaign designed to encourage take-up of winter flu and Covid-19 vaccines. Between them, the trio operates 4,000 pharmacies across the UK and will play a central role in a vaccination drive that amounts to the largest flu program in history with 35 million people eligible for free Covid-19 booster and seasonal flu jabs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hngn.com

Russia Urges Countries Bordering Afghanistan To Avoid US, NATO Forces Presence on Their Territory

On Wednesday, Russia's top diplomat advised Afghanistan's neighbors that they should refuse to host the US or NATO military personnel once they leave Afghanistan. The Kremlin is concerned about terrorists spilling over from Afghanistan into Central Asia. It cringes at the prospect of the West having a presence in a territory that was once part of the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country's arms manufacturers Wednesday to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and high-energy lasers to maintain the country's edge in military technologies. Speaking during a meeting with officials, Putin hailed the new weapons, such as the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and the Peresvet laser system as a “breakthrough" that “ensured Russia's military security for many years and even decades.”The Russian military has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to target to dodge the enemy’s missile...
MILITARY
BBC

Russia's Covid nightmare driven by vaccine rejection

Near the darkened entrance of Hospital Number One in the city of Vologda in Russia's north-west, an ambulance crew delivers yet another Covid patient, an elderly man struggling to breathe and barely alive. Inside the hospital, the wards are teeming with the sick and the dying. Doctors here say out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Russia approves Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccination with flu shot

The Health Ministry of Russia has reportedly granted approval for administering Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V and flu shots simultaneously, making changes to the instruction for the vaccine use. Studies have demonstrated that the joint administration of both vaccines has not reduced their effectiveness. Russian news agency TASS quoted Health Ministry...
WORLD
The Independent

Poland protests to Belarus over 'intrusion' by armed forces

Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services.“After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.The incident comes as Poland, a member of the European Union faces significant migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. That border forms part of the EU's eastern frontier with autocratic Belarus.The foreign ministry spokesman, Åukasz Jasina, said that...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy