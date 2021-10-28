CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LETTER: Letter writer agrees that coaches are overpaid by S.C. colleges

Item
 7 days ago

I agree wholeheartedly with Paul Marshall's letter in the...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy