Female workers prefer to maintain professionalism

Valley Gardens is an Independent Living Service for adults with a Learning Disability. The service provides 24/7 support to 4 young women who share a house together. We are seeking staff that can provide excellent person-centred care and support to tenants to assist and develop everyday living skills and to enjoy a wide range of activities. We require positive and enthusiastic staff who will demonstrate superb communication skills, that are able to work within positive behaviour support guidelines and who will encourage the tenants to live socially inclusive lives. The staff must be able to build a trusting and friendly rapport with all of the service users and to work within the guidelines of local and corporate policies in a dignified manner. The service is full of energy and provides a lively and unique job role for the right candidate. It is desirable to have a candidate who is creative and innovative, who can inspire the ladies and provide fun activities during shifts.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO