Economy

Female workers prefer to maintain professionalism

Item
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ABBY - My co-workers and I want to know how to...

www.theitem.com

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Maintaining balance as we age

Good balance requires the ability to pull together information from your eyes, inner ear, muscles, and joints to maintain a stable upright posture. This intricate interaction is what enables you to “catch” yourself when you are suddenly thrown off balance. Improving or maintaining your balance is one of the best things you can do to prevent a fall.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Guardian

Female Support Worker

Valley Gardens is an Independent Living Service for adults with a Learning Disability. The service provides 24/7 support to 4 young women who share a house together. We are seeking staff that can provide excellent person-centred care and support to tenants to assist and develop everyday living skills and to enjoy a wide range of activities. We require positive and enthusiastic staff who will demonstrate superb communication skills, that are able to work within positive behaviour support guidelines and who will encourage the tenants to live socially inclusive lives. The staff must be able to build a trusting and friendly rapport with all of the service users and to work within the guidelines of local and corporate policies in a dignified manner. The service is full of energy and provides a lively and unique job role for the right candidate. It is desirable to have a candidate who is creative and innovative, who can inspire the ladies and provide fun activities during shifts.
HEALTH
geekwire.com

The Future is Female

Join us for a virtual chat with Ambika Singh, CEO Armoire Inc., and Pradnya Desh, CEO AdvocatAI Inc. in an engaging chat on the future of female founders in the Pacific Northwest region. Hear about their respective journeys in entrepreneurship and predictions for the future of women-led startups. The interest is ever-growing in women-led startups; angel groups focused on funding women-owned businesses and the change we hope to see in the market with greater female leadership on boards. Don’t miss this discussion!
ECONOMY
Economy
Society
Jobs
accountingtoday.com

Clients prefer tech-savvy accountants

An overwhelming majority — 78% — of small-business owners would consider changing their accountant to one who is using the latest technology, according to a new survey. The survey, by the cloud-based practice management software provider Canopy, polled 1,001 small businesses and found that 63% admitted that their current accountant doesn’t offer an online portal, while 56% said they viewed an online portal as an important feature. More than two-thirds of the respondents (70%) said they would be interested in switching to an accountant that allows them to take photos of their documents for easy sharing.
SMALL BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
RESTAURANTS
Item

City of Sumter buys former Carolina Grove

The former hub for fine Southern fixings on Alice Drive that closed in early September will not reopen as a new restaurant. Sumter City Council unanimously approved to authorize the purchase of the former Carolina Grove, located at 1077 Alice …
SUMTER, SC
Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
RETAIL
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

College to maintain masking policies for semester

Current masking protocols on Saint Mary’s campus will remain the same through the end of the semester, the College announced in an email Thursday afternoon. Mona Bowe, co-chair of the COVID-19 response team, wrote in the email that she was pleased to report a total of only 32 positive cases as of Nov. 4.
COLLEGES
BlogHer

How to Normalize Taboo Money Topics With Your Inner Circle

Outside of sensitive topics, like, say, COVID-19, many people choose not to talk about their finances with others. In fact, some see it as completely unnecessary. Why share your salary if you’re the only one earning it, especially if you feel like it’s a fair number? Fair enough. Still, that simple rationale may not be as straightforward as it seems; especially since unequal pay persists in the workplace. In a recent chat with marketing guru, “accidental entrepreneur,” and Cubicle to CEO podcast founder (and former BlogHer speaker) Ellen Yin, we dug more into the mindsets behind finance secrecy, and how we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

