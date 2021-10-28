CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AB InBev raises forecast after Brazil drives surprise profit rise

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, upgraded its forecast for 2021 earnings growth on Thursday after posting a surprise increase in third-quarter profit, buoyed by beer sales in Brazil. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said it expects core profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest,...

www.investing.com

International Business Times

BoE Forecast To Raise Rate After Inflation Surge

The Bank of England is forecast to raise its main interest rate Thursday for the first time since 2018 after the reopening of pandemic-hit economies caused inflation to surge worldwide. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike its key borrowing cost from a record...
BUSINESS
investing.com

AB Inbev 3Q21 Results: A Positive Earnings Surprise

Anheuser Busch (BR: ABI ) Inbev (JO: ANHJ ) ( AB InBev ) reported 3Q21 results on Thursday (28 October). The results exceeded Bloomberg consensus analyst expectations and drove the share price of the company’s secondary listing in South Africa (SA) up 13.5% on the day. However, the Group’s share price in its primary listing (Belgium) retreated c. 1.5% after the SA market closed.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

AB InBev’s next party piece may be a dividend

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s largest beer maker has given investors something to drink to – strong growth. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) shares jumped 8% on Thursday after the maker of Stella Artois and Budweiser upgraded this year’s outlook thanks to buoyant sales in Brazil. Chief Executive Michel Doukeris now expects 2021 EBITDA to increase 10%-12%, compared with his previous forecast of 8%-12%.
FOOD & DRINKS
Light Reading

Rising chip demand, higher prices drive Samsung Q3 profit

Strong chip demand and higher prices have powered Samsung Electronics to one of its best quarters, with net income climbing 31.3% to 12.29 trillion won ($10.5 billion). The South Korean conglomerate boosted third quarter sales 10.5% to 73.98 trillion won – a quarterly record – and operating profit 28% to 15.82 trillion won – its second highest ever.
CELL PHONES
104.1 WIKY

Coca-Cola raises full-year profit forecast

(Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the reopening of theaters and restaurants in the United States drove demand for its sodas. The company expects its annual adjusted earnings per share to rise 15% to 17%, compared with a prior forecast of a 13% to 15% increase.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

GSK gives improved profit outlook after Q3 beats forecasts

(Reuters) -Britain’s GSK delivered better-than-expected third-quarter results on Wednesday and raised its annual profit outlook, boosted by strong sales of key drugs and cost cutting ahead of a planned split next year. The drugmaker now expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share to decline by between 2% and 4% at constant...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
q957.com

Kraft Heinz raises core profit forecast helped by higher prices

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co raised its full-year core profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Jell-O maker benefits from increased pricing and sustained demand for its packaged food even as COVID-19 curbs ease. Kraft, like its peers Campbell Soup Co, Conagra Brands Inc and Unilever PLC, has been raising product prices...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wsau.com

UBS logs surprise 9% rise in Q3 net profit

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS posted a 9% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as continued trading helped the world’s largest wealth manager to its best quarterly profit since 2015. Its third-quarter net profit of $2.279 billion far outpaced a median estimate of $1.596 billion from a poll of 23...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Merck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Merck KGaA raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, citing a very strong performance at its Life Science unit, which supplies materials and gear to COVID-19 vaccine makers and other drugmakers. The diversified group said in an unscheduled statement that it now expects 2021 earnings before...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Turkish Air’s Profit Beats Estimates on Surge in Cargo Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines reported third-quarter profit that beat expectations as cargo operations and reductions in staffing costs boosted earnings. The shares soared the most in eight months. Net income at Turkey’s flagship carrier was 6.3 billion liras ($563 million), according to a statement on Thursday, 35% higher than the...
INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Drugmaker Sanofi raises 2021 profit guidance again after Q3 beat

(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi again raised its profit guidance for 2021 as its blockbuster eczema drug Dupixent and flu vaccines helped it beat market forecasts in the third quarter. The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, said sales in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
wincountry.com

IKEA owner sees cost pressures rising after hit to profits

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The owner of the IKEA furniture brand said on Wednesday it would raise prices due to supply chain challenges far into 2022, after it reported a drop in full-year profit due to higher transport and raw material costs. Despite record demand as people spend more time at...
BUSINESS

