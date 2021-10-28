CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Pour one out! These celebrities launched their own alcohol brands

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Bryan Cranston announced on social media the launch of his...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Celebrate National Mezcal Day With These Mexican-Owned Mezcal Brands

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Add some edge, spice and smoke to your margaritas this fall with mezcal. There’s no better time to add to your bar cart than National Mezcal Day, celebrated on Oct. 21. Considering that the U.S is now the largest consumer of mezcal in the world, it’s almost impossible not to find the agave-based drink at every restaurant and liquor store you go to. It feels...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Launches "SWEET COWBOY" Non-Alcoholic Sake

Following a series of STORM COWBOY sake releases which range back to 2019, Nigo has revealed HUMAN MADE‘s first non-alcoholic sweet sake dubbed “SWEET COWBOY” to be enjoyed by all. HUMAN MADE’s sake was recognized with a gold medal in the IWC2020, one of the biggest global wine contests in...
DRINKS
WWD

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

MILAN — Chiara Ferragni can cross out the beauty from the list of the product categories missing from her namesake brand. On Thursday, the multihyphenate entrepreneur shared with her 25.4 million Instagram followers that she is launching the first makeup collection under her banner, which will be exclusively available at the Douglas perfumery chain in Italy, Spain and Portugal, as well as at the online stores of both her brand and the retailer.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
Us Weekly

Celeb Halloween Cocktails: Recipes From Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas and More Star-Owned Alcohol Brands

More boos, please! Tricks are for kids, but these Halloween treats are for adults only — and they’re star-approved. Nick Jonas loves a cocktail. The “Who’s in Your Head?” singer is the co-owner of Villa One tequila along with designer John Varvatos, and while he loves drinking the reposado on the rocks, he’s more than happy to mix up the silver into more complex beverages, such as the Villa One Blood Orange Cocktail found below.
RECIPES
Forbes

Why And How Influencers Are Launching Their Own Brands

Managing Director TERRITORY Influence, a leading full-service influencer marketing agency activating 4 Mio creators for brands in Europe. Whether they’re content creators or business creators, influencers keep surprising us. Brand creation is increasingly common in the world of influence and appears to have become a new trend in recent years. According to Statista (paywall), the influencer marketing industry was worth $13.8 billion in 2021. When it’s possible to receive a great deal of attention and faith from customers around the world, launching your own fashion or cosmetics brand seems very appealing. Let’s have a look at some of the reasons that I believe push influencers to become true entrepreneurs and how they launch their own branded goods.
CELEBRITIES
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-Owned Ice Cream Brand Makes History

Liz Rogers is a chef, restaurateur and the CEO and founder of Creamalicious. Creamalicious is a premium ice cream brand that pairs baked dessert with ice cream. She’s been cooking professionally for the last 25 years. In the restaurant she currently owns is where the idea for Creamalicious began. Her restaurant, Wing Champ, is in Cincinnati, Ohio.  They sell wings […]
CINCINNATI, OH
TheDailyBeast

‘Pour One Up, Pour One Out’ With T-Pain and His Favorite Drinks

Given that T-Pain’s biggest hit song is “Buy U A Drank,” it’s not surprising that he has a favorite drink himself. What is surprising is how simple it is to make. “It’s literally just straight tequila—not going to lie,” he admits. “I like my drinks to not be work. If this just came already chilled, I’d probably just drink it out the bottle.” Though it’s not complicated, it can’t be made with just any tequila or served in just any glass. The Grammy Award-winning musician has specific requirements for every aspect of his signature beverage. He typically makes it after his kids are settled in for the night, when he retires to the music and podcasting studio in the basement of his Atlanta home. “It’s my chill-out thing,” he says. “It makes me so happy.”
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Espadin
Vogue

Farfetch Has Launched Its Own Fashion Brand, Shop It Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For fashion fans on the hunt for far-flung designers or hard-to-find pieces, Farfetch has been a go-to since it was founded in 2007...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Thrive Global

10 Sustainable Black-Owned Brands

Black-owned businesses are on the rise, but many of them face obstacles when trying to generate revenue. For example, it can be difficult for these brands to advertise themselves and even make a profit. Luckily, some black-owned companies have found ways around this challenge through creativity and sustainability. We will share five sustainable black-owned brands that have thrived in an industry dominated by white competitors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mic

Celebrities are sorry because the brands told them to be

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Gwendolyn D. Clemons, the CEO of the LGBTQ organization Relationship Unleashed, said that rapper DaBaby had educated himself on his homophobic comments onstage this past summer, and ostensibly received a blessing for future shows. Stories have since ran with the controversy over DaBaby’s supposed absolution, but Clemons is now disputing the reports.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy