Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement of a 2070 target for net zero carbon emissions has come with several ambitious pledges.India, which is one of the three largest emitters of greenhouse gases after China and the US, had earlier stayed away from net zero commitments and instead demanded more action from developed nations.Before the UN climate negotiations, India also emphasised that net zero targets were less important than the path towards achieving reduced emissions. However, pressure had been building on India ever since China announced its 2060 net zero target last year.On Monday, Mr Modi’s statement at the...

INDIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO