Stocks

Gulf International (GISS)

investing.com
 7 days ago

www.investing.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Nikkei 225

With U.S. equities rallying and even the mid-cap index "finally" following the rest of the market highs, the Nikkei 225 may be set to challenge the 2021 highs as well. We have the 30055 78% Fibonacci retracement to climb, but once past that risk may be for another test of the 30839 highs from mid-September. The RSI is pointing higher. We are back above the 200-day moving average, and with recent JPY weakness a test of the highs does seem likely.
STOCKS
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.57%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Telecoms & IT, Hotels & Tourism and Cement sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share gained 0.57%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All...
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

More New Closing Highs Registered

The major equity indexes closed mostly higher with the one exception of the DJT posting a loss. Internals were positive on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes rose on both from the prior session. New closing highs were achieved across the board, again with the exception of the DJT. All the chart trends remain positive as does cumulative market breadth. However, on the data side, the gains pushed the 1-day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators into overbought territory that may pose some restraint on further progress. As such, we remain “neutral” in our macro-equity outlook given the OB/OS levels and selectivity as mentioned in yesterday’s note.
STOCKS
The Independent

Be prepared for soaring mortgage costs, warns OBR

Buried deep in last week’s avalanche of Budget paperwork was a stark warning to the UK’s millions of homeowners with outstanding mortgages – be prepared for a big leap in mortgage costs.Figures show the Office for Budget Responsibility – the public body responsible for ensuring independent economic forecasting and analysis of the public purse – expects the interest rate on UK mortgages to hit 14.8 per cent by the second quarter of 2023.The Liberal Democrats have warned the rise is the biggest threat to homeowners since the 2008 financial crisis, and could see families struggling to make ends meet with...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nvidia Stock Surges Following Wells Fargo Commentary

Investing.com — Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) stock soared 17% Thursday trading in anticipation of a product role out at a conference next week. The stock was trading around $311.77 in mid-afternoon. investors are enthusiastic over the future of the metaverse and the chipmaker's role in it. The move adds...
STOCKS
investing.com

Qorvo Plunges as Supply Chain Issues Bring Muted Guidance

Investing.com – Qorvo stock (NASDAQ: QRVO ) slumped 13% Thursday after the company's guidance for third-quarter revenue fell short of estimates. A forecast for revenue between $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion for the current quarter is lower both from the prior quarter and the same quarter last year. It came in even as the company’s second-quarter sales and profit topped estimates.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wedbush Downgrades AMC Stock on Expectation of Retail 'Cash Out'

Investing.com — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC ) shares fell 2.6% Thursday following a bearish rating from Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. Pachter downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral, keeping the price target at $7.50. The downgrade is put owing to the company's current valuation, with the analyst believing...
STOCKS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: BoE keeps rates unchanged, GBP sinks, FTSE jumps

Bank of England keeps rates unchanged despite signals for a hike. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 rallied and the pound sunk on Thursday following the latest Bank of England decision. The central bank kept its interest rate unchanged despite markets pricing in a rate hike at this meeting, following signals from high-ranking officials that they made need to act to contain inflation.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Continues Its Record Run as Bulls Double Down on Chip Stocks

Investing.com – The Nasdaq continued its record streak Thursday, led by a chip-fueled jump in tech following a slew of positive quarterly earnings. The Nasdaq climbed 0.94%, and had earlier notched a record of 15,961.4. The S&P 500 rose 0.16% and hit an earlier all-time high of 4,682.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45%, or 162 points.
STOCKS

