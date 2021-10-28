CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Blonde

By Linda Stansberry
North Coast Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe did not look happy to have found me, which I thought was strange. He was looking for me, wasn't he? Isn't that why he was here, in the brushy highway median, with a shovel in one hand and a USB microphone in the other? Wasn't searching for my body the...

