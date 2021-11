Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played down Alexandre Lacazette's performance for victory over Aston Villa. Lacazette was named man of the match for the 3-1 win. Arteta, however, said: "I think the [man of the match] could have been anybody. I think individually, they were all terrific. If you ask me about Thomas, about Sambi, about Nuno as well, the two central defenders, anybody. I think the way they played was at a high, high level.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO