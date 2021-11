The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has spoken about his negotiations with Juventus over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli in the summer. The Bianconeri were very keen on a move for the Euro 2020 winner, but they struggled to offer acceptable terms to the Green and Blacks, but both clubs eventually reached an agreement and Carnevali says it was the longest transfer negotiations he has been involved in.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO