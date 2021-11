The president of SPAL has thanked Ricky Massara for letting them have Lorenzo Colombo on loan, adding that he thinks the striker will finish as top scorer in Serie B. Colombo was sent out on loan to the second flight to get some crucial senior minutes to help his development and he has so far netted four times in nine league games for the Ferrera-based club. Now, SPAL’s president Joe Tacopina has given his thoughts on Colombo during an interview with Sky Italia and he was full of praise for the teenager, with his comments relayed by PianetaMilan and transcribed below.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO