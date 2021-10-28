Grindhouse plan approved for Derry

DERRY — It’s no secret to fans of the Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond that this restaurant and butcher shop knows how to draw the community in.

And that’s why Tuckaway Executive Chef Bobby Marcotte and business partner Paul Simbliaris are bringing the winning recipe to Derry.

The Planning Board recently gave conditional approval to a plan for The Grindhouse, a project that would bring a restaurant, butcher shop and brewery to 43.5 Crystal Avenue.

The plan offers a restaurant and butcher space on one side and brewery on the other, with a common space in between for customers to enjoy.

It’s also a collaborative effort with the Backyard Brewery to bring a brewery to town.

Doug MacGuire, representing the Dubay Group, said the plan is a unique use for the property.

“It’s two different uses proposed in one cohesive site,” MacGuire told planning officials at a meeting Oct. 20. “These uses work well together.”

Tuckaway does a big business under the guidance of executive chef and general manager Marcotte, who has taken his skills around the kitchen to the national stage in past years with appearances on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Marcotte took top prizes on the latter contest. The show’s host, Guy Fieri, also paid Marcotte a visit at Tuckaway.

For Marcotte, getting to demonstrate his talents and skills with food has come after many years of hard work. The Class of 2000 Pinkerton Academy graduate said he started early on learning his way around a kitchen.

As a teenager growing up in Derry, Marcotte got a dishwashing job at a local restaurant, the Blarney Stone.

“I kept working my way up,” he said in an earlier interview. “I would get caught up (on the dishes) and then was looking at what the other chefs were doing.”

Marcotte moved on to chef jobs at other local restaurants and eventually found his way to what is now the Tuckaway Tavern, formerly just a butcher and meat market, now a full-service restaurant and market in Raymond.

The business relationship there made way for the chef to take a chance on being unique in food preparation while offering interesting takes on popular items like burgers and steak tips.

Marcotte posted on social media following the town approvals, saying he is happy to be bringing this project to Derry.

“Always said I’d bring something back home… to my roots,” Marcotte said. “Can’t wait to bring this to life… and to bring it back home.”