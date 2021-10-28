FBI seeks help in tracking fugitive

The FBI is offering up to $20,000 in exchange for information about the whereabouts of longtime fugitive Andrew Peter Dabbs, whose last known address was in Derry.

Oct. 10 marked 40 years since police say Dabbs murdered his girlfriend Robin Shea.

Investigators say the couple was driving through Norton, Massachusetts, from their apartment in Derry when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and pushed her body out of the car onto the side of Route 123.

Her body was discovered by a passing driver.

In a joint statement Thursday, officials with the FBI Boston Division, Norton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police said Dabbs should be considered armed and dangerous.

Records show that Dabbs was indicted for the murder on November 3, 1981 and an arrest warrant was issued. About 10 months later, on September 20, 1982, he was charged with fleeing to avoid prosecution.

The statement this week describes Dabbs as a Black man with brown eyes. He would be 78 years old today.

At the time of the murder he weighed about 180 pounds and was 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Investigators say he had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm and skin grafts on his leg from a burn. Dabbs was an auto mechanic and may have possessed weapons and was known to use drugs, the statement said.

His last known address was in Derry, but he also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.

“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us. We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can (to) bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who has already endured enough heartache,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter, added, “The reality is that this is really unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere. Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead, if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.”