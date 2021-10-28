Braves appearance in the World Series is driving up demand for baseball cards for collectors

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Joe Davis has millions of baseball players’ trading cards, including about 100,000 for the Atlanta Braves at his store in Loganville.

“In real-time, players will spike. It may change in the moment. We’ve literally sold out of players overnight,” said Davis.

The demand for cards increases if a player pitches a no-hitter or clobbers three home runs in the World Series. Those kinds of plays drive sales and create an immediate demand for certain players’ cards.

“You see guys like that have a good game, and you want to go out there and add them to your collection,” said Chandler Davis, card collector.

Davis says he has seen this before with all the trips to the series back in the 1990s. He says keeping a Glavine, Maddux, Chipper or Bobby Cox on the shelf was nearly impossible.

The same is happening with the current stars, but most aren’t are looking for a quick resale. Collectors are holding on to their newly acquired treasures.

“It isn’t people saying, ‘I can buy up a quantity of this guy for $10 and sell them for $20 after the series.’ They’re buying them because they love the Braves. They love baseball cards. They’re having fun. It’s great to see that as a shop owner,” said Davis.

Next man up: With Charlie Morton out, where do the Braves turn next?

©2021 Cox Media Group