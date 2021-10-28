Boos and Ghouls on Broadway

DERRY— Downtown business owners greeted many little ghosts, ghouls and goblins Saturday as Derry hosted its downtown trick-or-treat event.

Families and their children came out to enjoy visits to participating businesses safely handing out treats with many costumes showing off children as their favorite super heroes, or other unique looks.

Participating businesses included those along the downtown, up along Crystal Avenue and Hood Commons.

The Marion Gerrish Community Center on West Broadway also got into the festive Halloween fun with several nonprofit organizations on site to hand out treats to those stopping by.

Derry officially celebrates its Halloween trick-or-treating fun on Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.