LaBelle Derry plans wine barn project

Amy LaBelle and family cut the ribbon to officially open the new LaBelle function facility and restaurant in Derry earlier this year. The business continues to expand with plans approved to construct a new wine barn on the property. JULIE HUSS/File photo

DERRY — LaBelle Winery continues to expand and recently got a preliminary green light to build a new wine barn on its property.

The Planning Board gave conditional approval at a meeting Oct. 20, allowing LaBelle to move forward with plans to build a 3,500-square-foot barn to house production operations like sparkling wine, along with space for a tasting room and special events.

The new barn is part of the overall plan put in place by owners Amy LaBelle and her husband Cesar Arboleda who purchased the former Brookstone event center property off Route 111 and officially cut the ribbon this past June to celebrate the grand opening.

The LaBelle Derry property combines wine, food, a marketplace, the Americus restaurant and event space.

LaBelle’s plans included renovating the property to give it more of an artisan village feel, changing the event center’s facade and interior with steel and wood tones, and giving the building a modern, yet classic look.

The “village” will be home to several indoor and outdoor gathering areas, including a nine-hole, par-three golf course, open to the public as well as offering memberships, along with a miniature golf course.

A three-acre vineyard with adjoining performance space and areas for weddings and other events also makes up the plan.

The new wine barn will be built on what was a former driving range on the property.

The sparkling wine operation will include barrels of wine brought down from LaBelle’s other business in Amherst, to be converted to the sparkling product.

Planning officials heard from several abutters to the property with concerns about noise and the road leading into the barn facility.

Plan representatives said that LaBelle’s owners are committed to working with the neighbors and would work to ensure the plan is a good one and not intrusive to those living nearby.