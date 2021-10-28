COVID killed Heirloom Kitchen's Philly restaurant expansion, but now it's getting new life
7 days ago
After nearly a decade, Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge sprouted from a cooking school tucked in a strip mall into a bustling dining destination with a James Beard-nominated chef in the kitchen. With the best of both worlds, it serves creative and colorful renditions of classic dishes in a...
What began as a Thai pop-up with a fervent fan base is now one of the city’s can’t-miss dining destinations. Decorated with a lavish mural, lush green walls, and ceiling-hung flower pots, Talat Market stays on its toes and keeps diners on theirs with a daily-changing menu based on a winning concept: Thai technique, Georgia ingredients. In practice, that means dishes like yum phonlamai, a salad built around whatever fruit is in season (peach, melon, blueberries) dressed with a savory, funky mix of lemongrass, mint, cilantro, scallop floss, and fish sauce; yum khao tod, a crispy rice salad with housemade red chili jam; the meat salad laab, featuring ingredients as disparate as duck heart and sunchokes; crispy mussel pancakes; and much, much more. The drinks are as thoughtfully prepared (and as gorgeous) as the plates. When Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter finally opened this brick-and-mortar space in the inauspicious month of April 2020, they were doing curbside service only, finding themselves selling out every night. Clearly, there’s a hunger for what they’re cooking—and it shows no signs of abating. 112 Ormond Street, 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com.
A Nashville restaurant called Church & Union has added a tip line for kitchen employees so diners can supplement the wages of cooks and other workers, according to local station WSMV. Cooks and porters typically make much less money than service employees, who earn a subminimum wage but can bring money home in gratuities. This disparity has been a primary motivation for restaurateurs who have done away with tipping.
As part of Tempe’s burgeoning restaurant scene, two brand-new concepts helmed by seasoned local Chef Alexander Robinson are now open in the heart of the city’s downtown district at The Westin Tempe. The new spectacle includes an elevated, signature restaurant and a chic, rooftop poolside lounge that provides one-of-a-kind views...
Even though the ongoing pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s Jazz & Heritage Festival and French Quarter Festival (among many other beloved events that drew tens of thousands to party city), New Orleans’ tourism industry began to claw its way back in the spring. Late summer, however, brought Hurricane Ida and its devastating blackout that hobbled the city once again.
Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I’m just going to say the thing: I’m opening a restaurant. I know, I know; I’m the food editor at Philly Mag (at least for the next several weeks). I know, I know; I’ve written all about the flaws and foibles of the restaurant world. I know, I know; we’re still dealing with a human- and restaurant-killing pandemic. But I’m doing it anyway.
Holland Lawrence and Marc Fogelsong never intended to be known for wood-fired bagels. When the owners of Wild Barley Kitchen Co. started talking about opening a business together more than 10 years ago, they envisioned a brewpub with craft beer. In their new brick-and-mortar location in the former Taco Garage...
You may want to cancel your brunch plans for next week — if you're planning on going to Lucile's, that is. In a Facebook post, Lucile's Creole Café announced that its Fort Collins location is closing. I'll give you some time to cry now. Just kidding. There's no need to...
The Manchester, NH-based restaurant now delivers your favorite Take N’ Bake Macs right to your door!. October 28, 2021 // Franchising.com // MANCHESTER, NH. - Mr. Mac’s, a gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurant, today announces it will ship its flavorful, fresh, Take N’ Bake Macs nationwide. Customers across the continental...
James B. Beam Distilling Company, JBBDCo. and QED Hospitality, have partnered to bring the first of its kind dining experience to The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Kitchen Table. The restaurant, which is located on James B. Beam Distilling Company’s newly renovated campus in Clermont, is an authentic culinary experience that truly exemplifies southern hospitality. The full-service restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining, including a covered porch, where guests can enjoy a meal or bar bites while sipping on a cocktail and taking in beautiful, sweeping views of the distillery grounds.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – “If you want some good food, this is the place to come. We have the best food in the area.” Cosmo’s Kitchen is an Italian and country kitchen, serving all kinds of pasta, sandwiches and even a new all-day breakfast—all made from scratch. Clifford Henderson and his wife, Rochelle, had been wanting […]
Have you ever walked by a restaurant and the sweet scents emanating from within were so intoxicatingly delicious that you felt like you had to have whatever they were cooking right then?. In this instance, the not-so-subtle smells come from the burning almond wood chef Jonah Johnson uses in his...
Earlier this year, Jake and Lisa Davies decided to spice up their lives. The couple launched Packin Heat Bar & Grill at 38 West St. in Walton, in July. Jake, 45, a Hancock native but 20-year Walton resident, said, for him, restaurant ownership was a return to his hospitality roots, while Lisa, 44, brought years of experience. Lisa, he said, “moved back into the area about eight years ago.” Though the two dated in high school, Lisa said, 20 years passed between then and when they “rekindled.”
Antoya Korean BBQ (formerly Samwon Garden) is now offering fusion Korean-Italian dishes, as well as BBQ. The new menu celebrates the origin of its owner and entrepreneur, Tony Park. 37 W 32nd St, New York, NY. Recette in Williamsburg is offering French dishes such as steak tartare, burgundy escargots, and...
According to a recent building permit application, a restaurant called Weezy’s at Buckhead will open at 206 Bennett St NW. The 1,412-square foot space has a construction cost attached to it of $60,000. Per the permit filing, Nigel Ingleton of Roberts General Contracting is the owner of the restaurant project. Architectural and engineering work is being done by ACME American LLC. Harold Singer of Atlanta-based Gibeon Consulting Group is agent for the property. Singer’s name is also attached to another forthcoming restaurant project at 64 3rd St. called Torch.
Sometimes you need to have roommates to make it work on Capitol Hill. At Nacho Borracho, one of the Broadway Mexican dive bar’s roomies has a new schedule that will please fans of its queen and Queens-approved bagels. Meanwhile, a new roommate is taking over the kitchen every night. Food...
Chef Daniel Boulud's favorite kitchen items inside his Michelin-rated restaurant. Chef Daniel Boulud takes us on a tour inside the kitchen of his two Michelin-star restaurant, Daniel, in New York City. He shares some of his most favorite things, like his $270,000 bespoke stove. 0:19 Athanor stove 1:46 Vintage duck press 3:11 Coravin Model Three Wine Preservation System https://bit.ly/3shL6qR 5:21 French butcher knife 5:44 Customized Nenohi sashimi knife 6:08 Michel Bras No. 8 Boning Knife https://amzn.to/31p7dzD 6:42 Michel Bras No. 9 Bread Knife https://bit.ly/3vZpIcc 7:03 Pierre Poivre N.7 8:06 Tsuma Taro Katsuramuki Slicer This video is not sponsored. The above links are affiliate links, which means Insider may receive a portion of any sales.
Will introduce five new concepts this week at the 1468 S. Cherokee St. virtual kitchen in Denver’s Platte Park, including a previously shuttered downtown restaurant, a new Thai concept, a catering company and a Mexican popsicle concept. Chef Ready opened its first virtual kitchen in July 2020, offering ten rentable,...
