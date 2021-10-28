What Makes Watches So Expensive?

A bejewelled garden is blossoming on the Place Vendôme, as Van Cleef & Arpels joins forces with renowned Japanese artist Mika Ninagawa. She’s a winner of the Kimura Ihei Award for photography; she once broke the Japanese museum-attendance records with her travelling exhibition Mika Ninagawa: Earthly Flowers, Heavenly Colors; a retrospective of her work at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Taipei was made in 2016; and she has published more than 100 books of her photography and made four feature films. Such is her renown in Japan that she was even appointed to the executive board of the 2020 Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in recognition of her contributions to art and culture. It’s no surprise then that Van Cleef & Arpels has chosen to team up with Japanese artist Mika Ninagawa for its latest fine jewellery exhibition, which sees over one hundred pieces of the Maison’s patrimony collection and contemporary jewels commune with the Ninagawa’s brightly-coloured photographs. It’s something, Ninagawa tells MOJEH, that has been a long time coming. “When I visited the SIHH in Switzerland in 2017, the Van Cleef & Arpels’ booth was overwhelmingly beautiful,” she says. “I remember how excited I was because I felt that their world view and the things they valued were close to my own creations. Since then, I’ve been hoping to be involved in some way someday, so I was really happy when I received this request from the team in Paris in 2018.”

