TV Series

Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cynthia Harris Dies: ‘Mad About You’ Actress Was 87

Cynthia Harris, who appeared in numerous Broadway and Off Broadway productions and is most widely known for playing the mother of star Paul Reiser’s character on the sitcom Mad About You, died October 3 in New York. She was 87. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Her death was announced by her family. Harris, a co-founder in 1993 of Off Broadway’s The Actors Company Theatre, for which she had served as a both an actor and co-artistic director, also starred in the 1979 TV miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson, playing Wallis Simpson. She was nominated for a BAFTA...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The 'Roseanne' Character 'The Conners' Totally Wiped From Existence

In the wake of the Roseanne reboot's cancellation, ABC forged ahead with The Conners. Although, one member of the Conner family hasn't been seen or heard from. During the Halloween episode that aired in October 2020, Becky (Lecy Goranson) mentioned that she is one of Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne's three children alongside Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and DJ (Michael Fishman). Dan would go on to confirm her statement by saying that he and his late wife "had one favorite and two backups," essentially wiping their youngest child, Jerry Garcia Conner, from existence. After the episode aired, The Conners showrunner Brad Helford clarified the situation in an interview with TVLine.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Yes, Clint Eastwood's Grandson Really is a Suitor on The Bachelorette

On Season 18 of The Bachelorette, LT Murray IV is trying to become Michelle Young's husband. He's already related to Oscar-winning actor Clint Eastwood!. Murray made quite the debut on The Bachelorette this past Tuesday night, showing up to greet Young without any pants on. It was a bold move,...
CELEBRITIES
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Whitney Way Thore Spills Secret ‘MBFFL’ Season 10 Spoilers

My Big Fat Fabulous Life just wrapped Season 9 on Tuesday night, and already Whitney Way Thore is trying to spill the deets on what happened when the cameras stopped. Just a day after the finale aired, the celeb shared a post on her Instagram. She could not wait for fans to know the rest of the Season 9 story.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ DOOMED To Be Canceled By TLC?!

Is Sister Wives DOOMED to be canceled after 16 seasons on the air? Fans fear the future of the series is uncertain after learning Christine Brown made the decision to leave Kody yesterday. Sister Wives Doomed? Canceled Or Renewed For Season 17. There were a lot of Sister Wives fans...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), Parton shared an older image of the couple holding hands, though the photo seems to be edited to show Dean wearing a shirt from Parton's merch line. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" the photo was captioned. The couple...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Derek Hough Confronted 'Dancing With the Stars' About Controversial Len Goodman Rule

If you're confused as to why Len Goodman gets the final say about who goes home on Dancing With the Stars, you're note alone — in fact, Derek Hough is on your side. In recent years, the ABC dance competition show has come under fire for becoming a "popularity contest" and rewarding the least-talented dancers for earning the most fan votes. Trying to address these concerns, the show has changed things up to allow judges Len, Derek and Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to save one of the bottom couples each week. The only thing is, because there's an even number of judges, if Bruno, Carrie Ann or Derek don't all agree, it falls on Len to make the final call.
THEATER & DANCE
TVShowsAce

Matt James Makes Huge Announcement, How Did Fans React?

Former star of The Bachelor Matt James had a huge announcement to make to his followers. Prior to revealing his news, Matt deleted or hid all of his Instagram posts. Fans were anxious to learn what the life-changing news would be. The only hint he gave was in his Instagram Stories that revealed a childhood photo of himself and his mother. It simply said, “Tomorrow.” Now, his big news is out and fans are reacting to the announcement. Keep reading to find out more about Matt James and his huge news.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Terry Bradshaw React to Daughter Rachel's Decision to Freeze Her Eggs

Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Considers Freezing Her Eggs. Terry Bradshaw may be getting his wish after all. The NFL legend has been vocal about wanting more grandchildren, and on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, his daughter Rachel Bradshaw announces some promising news. As the above sneak peek clip shows,...
NFL
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shades Parents With Snarky Response

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

