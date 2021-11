Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is planning to spin its lifts at full capacity this season — and without requiring lift riders, except those on the Aerial Tram, to wear masks. That’s a departure from the past season, when the COVID-19 pandemic upended operations at the ski hill on the Tetons’ eastern slope. Skiers were required to wear masks — sometimes bringing multiple with them to avoid snow- and breath-induced sogginess in their first face covering of the day — and there were often open spaces on chairs and gondolas. That meant that, even though the resort was limiting on-hill capacity, lift lines were long. The line for the Tram was particularly so. Big Red was running only at 25% capacity.

JACKSON, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO