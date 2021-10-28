CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Marc Novicoff

Dartmouth
 7 days ago

Novicoff: Oh, the Problems They Could Solve...

Dartmouth

Novicoff: Oh, the Problems They Could Solve (If They Actually Cared)

Dartmouth’s administrators take home bloated salaries; perhaps, they could deign to spend some pocket change on actually fixing the College’s problems. Dartmouth is short on cash, or so it seems. Last year, the College cut the budget of its study abroad programs by 45% and permanently shuttered two of its five libraries. This year, the College is struggling with “labor shortages,” which they refuse to resolve by offering higher wages. The labor shortage is so bad, the College argues, that the students should excuse food lines that stretch down the block and Living Learning Communities where the students live with mice, exposed wires, no shower heads and a floor so tilted that items roll across the room.
Dartmouth

Allen: Fed Up with JED

Dartmouth’s mental health partnership with the JED Foundation is an utter waste of time, money and energy. Most current Dartmouth students remember the hell this campus went through last year: Dealt a bounty of pandemic-related stressors, students’ mental health suffered tremendously over the course of last year, and three first-year students — Beau DuBray ’24, Connor Tiffany ’24 and Elizabeth Reimer ’24 — died by suicide within a matter of six months. In response to these deaths and years of complaints from students about Dartmouth’s mental health infrastructure, the College announced a four-year partnership with the JED Foundation, a national nonprofit that promotes emotional health on college campuses. The partnership began last week when the “Healthy Minds” survey was fielded to students. Over the next two years, that survey and other findings will be used to implement interventions on campus before the survey is readministered in the 2024-25 academic year. Some community members see this partnership in a positive light; one student referred to it as “a step in the ‘right direction’” in a recent article.
Dartmouth

Eight Eerie Weeks at Dartmouth

Students reflect on their various fears and how they combat them. I spent many sleepless nights this summer consumed by worries about college; my thoughts whirled in endless circles as I contemplated all of the gruesome fates that could befall me at Dartmouth. As September arrived and I set off on the 15-hour drive to campus, I was still plagued by worries — and unfortunately, the long trip gave me ample time to grow increasingly stressed out by questions of whether I would make friends, keep up with the demanding academics and survive living 1,000 miles away from my Indiana hometown.
Dartmouth

Ombuds office to be reinstated, College confirms

The office, which has remained vacant since 2017, will be one place for community members to voice concerns — but current plans don’t include undergraduate students. After nearly four years of hiatus, Dartmouth will reinstate its ombuds office — an independent, neutral and confidential resource for community members at the College to air concerns — according to multiple current and former members of the Graduate Student Council, which has been agitating for the change.
Dartmouth

Inside the Hash Marks: An Ode to the Old Guys

Dartmouth long snapper Josh Greene ’23 reflects on the impact that the fifth-year seniors have had on the Big Green football team as the team contends for an Ivy League championship. Dartmouth long snapper Josh Greene ’23 will be sharing his experience playing for the Big Green, covering topics such...
Dartmouth

Hall of Krame: The Miracle of the ‘Miracle in Cambridge’

With Dartmouth playing Harvard University on Saturday for the first time since the “Harvard Heave,” Justin Kramer analyzes the Big Green’s historical performance against the Crimson. When Dartmouth football takes the field in Cambridge, Mass. on Saturday, the Harvard University Crimson will have had almost two years to reflect on...
Dartmouth

Men’s hockey drops opening games against Harvard and UConn

Playing in its first official games since March 2020, Dartmouth men’s hockey opened its season at Thompson Arena with a pair of losses against Harvard University and the University of Connecticut on Friday and Saturday. Dartmouth had to play catch-up early on against a high-scoring Harvard offense, falling behind only...
Dartmouth

The Weekend Roundup: Week 7

On Saturday, Dartmouth’s 6-1 squad took down No. 21 Harvard University 20-17 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After a scoreless first quarter, Harvard scored the first touchdown with an 11-yard toss out of the backfield with only 6:49 left in the half. The Big Green responded strongly before the end of the half, as tight end Robbie Mangas ’22 scored a five-yard touchdown to even the score. As the clock wound down in the half and Dartmouth gained possession, kicker Connor Davis ’22 nailed a field goal to put the Big Green up 10-7.
Education
Dartmouth

Dartmouth Marks Three Major Milestones

It's an anniversary trifecta. Fifty years ago, Dartmouth opened its doors of admission to women, established the Native American Studies program, and saw the founding of the Black Alumni at Dartmouth Association (BADA). Throughout 2022, the College will commemorate all three milestones, beginning with the shift to coeducation. Women Blaze...
Dartmouth

People, Spaces, Pines: Rating Alternative Study Spaces on and Around Campus

Everyone knows about Baker-Berry and Sanborn, but where else can students study when they’re looking for a change of scenery?. Can’t focus on FFB? Novack too crowded to do your homework? Don’t worry — Dartmouth is home to plenty of alternative study spaces, perfect for getting that nose to the grindstone.
