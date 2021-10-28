CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Moscow city authorities have ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days, to stem coronavirus infections as new...

Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
Vladimir Putin
abc17news.com

Russia’s infections, deaths soar to pandemic’s highest

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic as the authorities hoped to slow the spread by introducing a nonworking week. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections Thursday and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Russia’s death toll to 227,389. That is by far the highest in Europe. Russia’s daily infections have been surging for weeks and coronavirus mortality numbers topped 1,000 for the first time over the weekend amid low vaccination rates, broad disregard for precautions and the government’s reluctance to tighten restrictions. Only about 45 million Russians — roughly a third of its nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Derrick

Russia marks another daily deaths record as infections soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday recorded another record of daily coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. The latest deaths brought the total toll to 236,220, by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Ukrainians protest against vaccination as COVID cases soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Anti-vaccine protesters have blocked central streets in the Ukrainian capital, protesting against state-imposed restrictions that require teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or have their salaries suspended. The government has also decided to bar the unvaccinated from using public transport in an effort to make vaccine-hesitant Ukrainians to take the jab. The measures come as Ukraine reports a record-high level of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus. Authorities have blamed the surge primarily on widespread public reluctance to get vaccinated. Ukrainians can choose between four shots, but just about 17.1% of the population has been fully vaccinated, which is Europe’s second-lowest rate after Armenia.
PROTESTS
